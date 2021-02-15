Loved Lara Jean In 'To All The Boys I Have Loved Before'? See List Of Lana Condor's Movies

To All the Boys I Have Loved Before's Lara Jean is a beloved character that got much love from the audience. Lana Condor, the actor who plays Lara Jean, has played many roles one may not have noticed. Read to know more about Lana Condor's movies.

Lana Condor's Movies

High School Lover (2017)

The movie, released in 2017, starts off as a cute romantic high school love story similar to To All the Boys I have Loved Before, but soon turns into an obsession. High School Lover, follows 17-year-old, Kelly Winters (Paulina Singer), who falls in love with Christian Booth (François Arnaud), a renowned actor. They both share a nine-year age gap. When the romance turns into Booth's toxic and fatal obsession, Winters' father Rick (James Franco) must intervene before matters get worse. Lana Condor plays Allison, Kelly's friend in the movie.

Summer Night (2019)

Lana co-starred in Summer Night, next to Ellar Coltrane, Ian Nelson, Victoria Justice and others. Similar to To All the Boys I have Loved Before series, the movie is a coming-of-age romantic comedy following Seth, Jameson and their friends, at the end of summer, who must sort out their relationships before they perform at their local rock venue, The Alamo.

Deadly Class

If To All the Boys I have Loved Before series' Lara Jean Covey's light academia character was cute and approachable, her dark academia character in the Russo Brothers' Deadly Class series shows Lana Condor's versatility as an actor. The television series Deadly Class is based in the '80s, where a homeless talented teen is given an opportunity to study in an elite private school with the children of the world's top crime families.

Alita: Battle Angel

In this action-adventure story, Lana plays a supporting role next to Keean Johnson, Alita's love interest Hugo, and Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Hugo's accomplice, Tanji. Condor's appearance in Alita: Battle Angel is similar to the attire she wore in To All the Boys I have Loved Before series' Lara Jean. She can be seen sporting cute sweatshirts, tube tops and sneakers giving her the same youthful look.

X-men: Apocalypse

Lana Condor's character, Jubilation "Jubilee" Lee, is the X-Men's youngest member. In this film, Lana appears as her youthful, teen self, almost identical to Lara Jean Covey. The movie shows Lana in a very retro look and she can be seen wearing many bright colours.

Patriots Day

The 2016 film Patriots Day is based on 2013's Boston Marathon Bombings. Li (Lana Condor) is MIT officer Sean Collier's (Jake Picking) girlfriend and an MIT student. In the movie, Sean gets shot by Dzhokhar Tsarnaev (Alex Wolff) and Tamerlan Tsarnaev (Themo Melikidze).

