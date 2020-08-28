Where Was Back To School Filmed? Know All About The Locations Of This Classic Comedy

Light-hearted classic film Back To School released back in 1986 with Rodney Dangerfield in the lead role. In the film, Rodney’s character Thornton Melon is a self-made man without a major educational background. When he witnesses his son Jason Derek Lutz, essayed by Robert Downey Jr, struggle at college, he decides to go ‘Back to School’.

Back To School movie in a gist

In the film, Melon is a son of an Italian migrant tailor, and in the family, it is a moto to ‘go to college’ as per the reel- story. He fails to live by it but manages to be successful regardless. When he looks at his son’s struggles and under confidence, he hopes to help his son live by the family moto. Despite having a lesser than required educational background, Melon’s affluent millionaire status helps get him a seat with his son in the same college. But every time he is in class, he creates a ruckus like laughter riot. All he cares about is the little moments of fun and making his son happy.

In the college Dangerfield discovers that Jason is not a star but a nervous ‘towel boy’ in the reel story. Thus Dangerfield makes it a point to ensure that the son is living an easy life and does not drop out of college. Along with comedy, the film offers a slice of life drama and storyline with picturesque locations. If one is wondering, "Where was Back To School filmed?", then this is a good read-

Back To School filming location

Back To School filming location for the most part was Grand Lakes University. It was the set-up where the father-son duo ends up creating a lot of funny scenes and adventures. The duo even finds love in respective partners in the college. The Industry Hills Aquatic Club in the City of Industry in California was also used to shoot the exquisite driving scene in the film, as per reports in Rogerebert.com. Apart from that, places like UCLA, Westwood, Los Angeles, California was explored for many scenes in the comedy film.

Image Credits: Back to School Trailer

Back To School shooting location for outdoor and indoor sets

According to reports in Imdb, some places in 1530 Orange Grove Avenue, Hollywood, Los Angeles was captured in the 1986 film. Back to School’s indoor filming schedule took place in Culver Studios which is based out of Washington Boulevard in Culver City, California, USA. Back To School shooting location also included nooks and corners of high-end areas of LA to shoot the house of Melon. Apart from that Back To School filming location in California are some of the most revisited roads as per reports in IBT.

Image Credits: Back to School Trailer

