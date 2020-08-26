Where Was Goonies Filmed? The 1985 Film Was Shot In Three Different Locations; Read

The Goonies film released back in the year 1985 is a thriller, adventure, comedy film helmed as well as co-produced by Richard Donner. Adventure enthusiast and filmmaker, Steven Spielberg is responsible for the story, but the screenplay was put together Chris Columbus. The film performed well at the Box Office back when it released and to-date has a cult following,

Where was Goonies filmed?

The 1895 film’s major part was shot in Astoria, Oregon. Most of the outdoor locations, the iconic beaches and the hilly areas in the film are in the region. Goonies filming locations include Ecola State Park Rd, Cannon Beach, Captain George Flavel House Museum, Oregon Film Museum, Haystack Rock, Lower Columbia Bowl, Columbian Theater and more such areas in Oregan.

Lower Columbia Bowl was used as the deck area called Goon Docks in the reel story. This is the place where Chunk spies the police and understands about the treasure, however, he hilariously smashes his milkshake into a window. At the Goonies filming location that is the iconic rock formations, Haystack Rock, at the Cannon Beach, some of the final shots of the film were brought to life.

The Goonies is about a bunch of kids who do not wish to let go of their home, which is bound to foreclosure around the Goon Docks. The kids in the story try to save their home and find abundant treasure near their location. However, the long lost treasure comes with the curse of One-Eyed Willy, who is a pirate in the storyline. The kids have to beat several treasure ‘criminals’ on their quest to finding gold and riches.

Goonies shooting locations for key scenes

According to a report on the Weekend website, one of the prime Goonies shooting locations of the film is the County Jail. The place is now turned into Oregon film Museum, the area where Fratellis fled the jail with the help of his family. The Captain George Flavel House Museum is the area where George’s father earned money to run the house in the film, which is a museum.

