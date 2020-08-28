Where Was Baywatch Filmed? Know The Filming Locations Of This Action-comedy Film

The spinoff to the successful TV series Baywatch was shot and released in 2017. The film captured the audience's attention with its very attractive cast, including Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario and Priyanka Chopra. Another major attention the movie received was for its stunning locations and scenery. According to IMDb, the filming of Baywatch started in February 2016 with its major filming sessions in Florida and Georgia.

About the Movie

The story revolves around lifeguard Mitch Buchannon and his colleagues who work together to save their beach from a drug lord, Victoria Leeds. It all begins when Mitch accidentally stumbles upon a packet of a drug called flakka on his beach and tries to find the origin. The otherwise serious investigation by him and his colleagues turns into a roll of hilarious scenarios due to the entrance of Matt Brody, a disgraced swimmer who joins their team. Matt is an egotistical young man who believes his Olympic position will act as a catalyst for his selection into the team.

Where was Baywatch Filmed?

The original series was shot on Santa Monica beach, California. As per sun-senitel.com, the shooting of Baywatch the movie was mainly on Deerfield beach in South Florida. The filming also included portions of Boca Raton and seven other Broward County locations. Few of the lifeguards at the Boca Raton beaches were included as a stand-in to help out the cast and, the crew get the technicalities right. The shooting also increased the economy of the area it was shot in while making those present a fan of the film before it even released.

The Baywatch review was a lukewarm one from the audience. But picturesque shooting locales combined with some amazing action sequences and a talented star cast made the film popular. Some scenes in the movie were also shot in Tybee Island and Savannah, Georgia, for example, the jet ski scene. The movie became popular for the choice of location of its shoots. The characters were also seen running in slow motion just like the series Baywatch, like a homage paid to the fandom of the TV series.

Image credit: [@baywatchmovie]

