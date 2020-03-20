Why Priyanka Chopra's 'Baywatch' Can Be A Spectacular Addition To Your Watch List

Baywatch is a 2017 American action comedy film based on the television series created by Michael Berk, Douglas Schwartz, and Gregory J. Bonann. The film was directed by Seth Gordon and stars Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Jon Bass, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach, and Priyanka Chopra. The story follows lifeguard Mitch Buchannon and his team who must take down a drug lord in an effort to save their beach. Here are five reasons to watch Priyanka Chopra’s Baywatch.

The Slow-Mo graphics

The slow-mo scenes of Baywatch are worth an appreciation. One of the most iconic scenes was Pamela Anderson running on the Baywatch Beach. Pamela recently recreated the scene for a commercial. People would certainly be stunned by the performance of supermodel Kelly Rohrbach and Ilfenesh Hadera.

She’s the big bad

With all the eye spectacle cranked up to the max, Quantico’s leading lady manages to stand out as criminal mastermind Victoria Leeds. The stunning Miss World 2000 pageant winner, Priyanka Chopra, makes her presence pretty memorable in every scene.

Alexandra Daddario is my queen

Alexandra Daddario was the unbreakable final girl who took down Leatherface in Texas Chainsaw 3D. She then stole the spotlight from Woody Harrelson with her jaw-dropping scene in True Detective. In Baywatch, the charismatic lady shows off that she is a real mastermind on the beach.

The scene-stealer

Jon Bass stole the show and nailed his comedy bits. Bass also aced her performance as a comic character in The Newsroom. In Baywatch, her comic scenes in the first half of the movie will make the audience get glued to their seats.

The promising cast

Baywatch created much anticipation when the trailer was launched as it was the remake of the classic series with the same name. The speculations were also surfacing online because of the promising cast as it included supermodels, a new face and also The Rock. The cast was widely appreciated after the movie was released.

