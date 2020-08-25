Where Was 'Happy Death Day' Filmed? See All Filming Locations Of The 2017 Movie

Happy Death Day is a dark comedy slasher movie that released in 2017. The film was directed by Christopher Landon and written by Scott Lobdell. Actors Jessica Rothe and Israel Broussard played the lead role in the 2017 released film. The movie was backed by Jason Blum under his Blumhouse Productions banner.

The movie revolves around a college student who is killed on her birthday and starts to relive the day from thereon. After getting frustrated by dying every day, she then sets out to finally kill her murderer and stop her death at last.

The movie Happy Death Day received positive reviews from the audience. The film also saw a sequel called Happy Death Day 2U that was released on February 13, 2019. The movie received a rating of 71% on Rotten Tomatoes while it received a rating of 6.6 out of 10 on IMDb.

'Happy Death Day' filming locations

As mentioned in moviemaps.org, Happy Death Day filming locations include a major part of New Orleans, Louisiana. The major shoot locations surrounded the Loyola University which is located at New Orleans at 6363 St Charles Ave, New Orleans, Louisiana, USA (Bayfield University campus).

While some other shooting locations included Veritas Hall, Corky's Restaurant and Bar, Audubon Clubhouse Café, Election Walk (at UCLA, Westwood, Los Angeles), as well as Calvert Studios in LA to name a few.

The movie gained major attention where the audience found the bar scene similar to that with the movie Split. However, the founder and CEO of Blumhouse Productions Jason Blum, revealed in an interview with INSIDER, stating that the scene resemblance is simply a coincidence. He stated that the whole tone of the scene is different when compared to that with the psychological thriller movie Split.

'Happy Death Day' cast

Happy Death Day is a slasher series which started from the first part's release in 2017. The 2017 version starred Jessica Rothe as Theresa "Tree" Gelbman, Israel Broussard as Carter Davis, Ruby Modine as Lori Spengler. Charles Aitken as Gregory Butler, Laura Clifton as Stephanie Butler, Jason Bayle as David Gelbman, Rob Mello as John Tombs and Rachel Matthews as Danielle Boseman among others.

