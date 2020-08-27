Where Was Blended Filmed? See Adam Sandler & Drew Barrymore Starrer Shooting Location

Blended is a 2014 released American rom-com starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore as the leads in the film. The film is directed by Frank Coraci. The film follows the story of two singles named Jim and Lauren who went on a horrible blind date once and never intended to meet each other again. However, they both are surprised when they meet each other out of America when coincidentally they both planned for the same African safari desert with their respective children. Read on about the filming locations of the movie Blended.

Blended stars actors including Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore, Bella Thorne, Emma Fuhrmann, Terry Crews, Joel McHale, and Shaquille O'Neal, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Kevin Nealon with a cameo by Dale Steyn as well. Blended is actually the third time when actor Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore were seen together. The movie was produced by Adam Sandler, Jack Giarraputo, and Mike Karz. The film received a 64% of audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and has a rating of 6.5/10 on IMDb as well.

ALSO READ| Drew Barrymore Wanted Her 'Scream' Movie Character To Die First? Know Why

Blended movie shooting location

The film Blended was majorly filmed at South Africa’s Lost City at Sun City Resort. According to the website UltimateAfrica, several scenes were shot at Sun City Resort's animal park, Palace of the Lost City hotel, on the hotel’s pool terrace and in the Crystal Court restaurant as well. Many portals also listed that some scenes of Blended were also filmed near Lake Lanier, Buford, and Gainesville, which are located in Georgia, USA.

ALSO READ| 'Hubie Halloween' Cast Features Adam Sandler, Steve Buscemi, And Others In Important Roles

ALSO READ| Drew Barrymore's Daytime Talk Show Set To Release In Fall Of 2020

Adam Sandler & Drew Barrymore Blended movie cast

Adam Sandler played the role of Jim Friedman while Drew Barrymore was seen as Lauren Reynolds. Social media star Bella Thorne was seen as Hilary ("Larry") Friedman, while Braxton Beckham as Brendan Reynolds, Emma Fuhrmann as Espn Friedman, Kyle Red Silverstein as Tyler Reynolds, Alyvia Alyn Lind as Louise “Lou” Friedman. Terry Crews as Nickens, Kevin Nealon as Eddy Warnick, Jessica Lowe as Ginger Warnick, Eddy's wife, Wendi McLendon-Covey as Jen Palmer, and Abdoulaye N'Gom was seen as Mfana.

ALSO READ| Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli Announce Pregnancy, Tollywood Industry Showers Them With Love

Promo Image courtesy: A still from Blended

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.