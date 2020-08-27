'Hubie Halloween' Cast Features Adam Sandler, Steve Buscemi, And Others In Important Roles

Hubbie Halloween is the new Adam Sandler movie that will be directed by Steven Brill. The plot of the movie revolves around a community volunteer called Hubie DuBois, who gets in trouble when he finds himself entangled in a real murder plot. Though not much is known about the film, let's take a look at all the actors who will be seen in the film:

Hubie Halloween Cast

Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler will play the lead role of Hubie DuBois in the film. He is the only confirmed character in the Hubie Halloween Cast. Adam Sandler is a very famous actor and comedian. He has been seen in movies like Just Go with It (2011), Grown Ups 2 (2013), Blended (2014) and Murder Mystery (2019), to name a few. He was last seen in the film Uncut Gems, 2019, on Netflix and was highly commended for his acting.

Kevin James

Kevin James will also be seen in the Hubie Halloween cast. Like, Adam, Kevin is also a very famous comedian and actor. He has been seen in several movies like Zookeeper (2011), Here Comes the Boom (2012), and Pixels (2015), to name a few. He has also lent his voice to various projects like Barnyard (2006), Monster House (2006), and the Hotel Transylvania. He was last seen in the film Becky that came out on June 5, 2020.

Julie Bowen

Julie Bowen is also a part of the Hubie Halloween Cast. She is very famous for playing the role of Clarie Dunphy in the hit-TV show Modern Family. Apart from that, she was also seen in Sex and Death 101 (2007), Crazy on the Outside (2010), Jumping the Broom (2011) and Horrible Bosses (2011), among others. Julie was last seen in the film Life of My Party.

Maya Rudolph

Maya Rudolph is also a part of the Hubie Halloween cast. She has been seen in many movies like Grown Ups (2010) and its 2013 sequel, Bridesmaids (2011), Inherent Vice (2014) and Sisters (2015). She was recently seen on the TV show The Good Place as a judge.

Ray Liotta

Ray Liotta is a veteran actor well known for his work in The Godfather, he is also going to be seen in the Hubie Halloween Cast. He has been seen in many movies like Something Wild (1986), Hannibal (2001), Killing Them Softly (2012) and Shades of Blue (2016–2018). He was last seen in the film Marriage Story in 2019 which gained mixed reviews.

Steve Buscemi

Steve Buscemi, the actor who is known for his comedy will also be in the Hubie Halloween Cast. He has been seen in films like Armageddon (1998), The Grey Zone (2001), Ghost World (2001), Big Fish (2003), and The Death of Stalin (2017). His last film was Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?.

When does Hubie Halloween come out?

No official announcement has been made yet by Netflix or the makers as of now. Many media outlets have reported that it might release this year.

Promo Pic Credit: Adam Sandler's Instagram

