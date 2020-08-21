Drew Barrymore Wanted Her 'Scream' Movie Character To Die First? Know Why

Drew Barrymore recently revealed an interesting fact about her role as Casey Becker in the horror movie called Scream. The movie released in the year 1996. While in an episode on the Hot Ones web series, Drew told an interesting trivia from her small role in Scream. She stated that she always had a big pet peeve while doing the horror movie genre, and she addressed the same in her role in Scream.

ALSO READ| 'Never Been Kissed' Cast: A Deep Insight Into The Cast And Characters Of The 1999 Rom-com

Drew Barrymore and interesting trivia about her 'Scream' movie role

Drew Barrymore apparently turned down the lead role of Sidney Prescott and instead chose to do a small role of a reported named Casey Becker and the reason for this is very interesting. In the episode of Hot Ones where she recently featured, Drew Barrymore mentioned that she turned down the main role because she knew that the main character was going to be slugging all throughout the movie and was going to make it at the end. However, she wanted to get out of her comfort zone and play a role where her character was killed much earlier. Recently, Scream 5 was announced featuring Courtney Cox, Neve Campbell and David Arquette.

ALSO READ| Hollywood Besties Who Have Been Friends For Several Years. Here Is A List

Drew Barrymore's movies and upcoming projects

Apart from being an actor, Drew Barrymore is also an owner of a cosmetic company Flower Beauty, as well as a wine company called Barrymore Wine and a Flower Press Magazine. Drew Barrymore has also produced a number of shows and films such as a culinary competition show Knife Fight and an upcoming remake of Charlie's Angels. She recently won a Golden Globe Award for her role as 'Edith Bouvier' in the HBO film Grey Gardens which was about the infamous East Hampton estate and its eccentric inhabitants.

Drew Barrymore recently starred in the Netflix series Santa Clarita Diet, is set to host a daytime talk show for CBS Television Distribution which will be launching in the fall of 2020 as announced on October 10. The 44-year-old actor has reportedly shot a pilot for the show two months back with executive producers, Chris Miller and Ember Truesdell. The CBS Global Distribution Group COO and CFO Steve LoCascio claim that the upcoming show will energize any station's lineup.

ALSO READ| Drew Barrymore Amazed By Aloe Vera After It Performs Downright Exorcism Of A Bite-mark On Her Face!

ALSO READ| Adam Sandler's Classic Comedy Movies That Are A Must-watch For Every Fan

Promo Image courtesy: Drew Barrymore Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.