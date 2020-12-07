Where Was Christmas By Starlight Filmed? Details About The Hallmark Holiday Movie

Hallmark TV often releases new TV movies during the holiday season. The channel recently released a movie named Christmas by Starlight. It is a movie directed by Gary Yates and stars Kimberley Sustad, Paul Campbell, Darren Martens and others in important roles.

Christmas by Starlight is a story about a local café and how it connects people from the neighbourhood. Annie Park, a lawyer whose family runs the neighbourhood’s favorite Café Starlight, is in a strange and challenging situation. She is in a partnership with William Holt for a collaboration development project. Annie must work with William for at least a week to prevent the demolition of her café. Annie and William do not look eye to eye and working with him becomes a challenge for her. But, as time passes, they understand their potential and how they become connected with each other while struggling to save Starlight.

Where was Christmas by Starlight filmed?

As per the TheCinemaHolic, the shooting for this movie started on September 30, 2020. The crew wrapped up the shooting on 19th October 2020. Winnipeg, Manitoba, is the main place where Christmas by Starlight was filled. A lot of iconic shops, streets and some neighbourhood houses were also seen as Christmas by Starlight shooting locations.

As per the portal, this small city is known for many distinct dishes. The Schmoo torte and Wafer or Frapper Pie are very popular among the locals. Susan also enjoyed her shooting stint in an Ice-skating rink in Winnipeg. There are many ice skating rinks in Keith Bodley Arena, St. James Civic Centre and Century neighbourhood.

Based on the information provided on Heavy.com, the cast and crew maintained all the safety methods during the shooting of Christmas by Starlight. The cast and crew shared many pictures on social media for their fans. In those stills, the actors and the crew was seen wearing face shields and masks during the shoot. They also maintained proper social distancing during filming.

Christmas by Starlight review

The Hallmark TV led Christmas by Starlight review was in general positive. People loved the fresh story which was heartwarming and had a modern twist. As per IMDB, Christmas by Starlight review was positive. It got an IMDB rating of 7.6 out of 10.

