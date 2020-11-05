Keanu Reeves' Movie 'Knock-Knock' Beats 'Holidate' For Number One Spot On Netflix

Actor Keanu Reeves and Ana de Armas' 2015 erotic thriller Knock Knock has been gaining a lot of attention on Netflix from fans. The film has now become the second most-watched movie on the platform. Read ahead to know more about the film:

'Knock Knock' on Netflix

Netflix recently revealed that Knock Knock has overtaken the newly released rom-com Holidate for the number one spot on the OTT platform. Directed by John Whitesell, Holidate recently released on October 28 on Netflix. The movie stars Emma Roberts as Sloane, Luke Bracey as Jackson, Andrew Bachelor as Neil, Jessica Capshaw as Abby, Manish Dayal as Faarooq, Alex Moffat as Peter, Jake Manley as York, Cynthy Wu as Liz and Frances Fisher as Elaine.

What is 'Knock Knock' about?

Knock Knock is a movie about Evan, played by Keanu Reeves, who is an architect and is married happily with kids. A bit later in the film, Evan's wife and children leave for a family vacation to the beach. Evan stays back at home as he needs to complete some of his office work.

'Knock Knock' movie explained

When his family leaves, two girls come knocking on Evan's door. These girls, Genesis (played by Lorenza Izzo) and Bel (played by Ana de Armas), are apparently lost and decide to stay at Evan's house. After a while, the girls become quite comfortable in Evan's house and force him to get intimate with them. Evan, being the faithful husband he is, decides to say no to them and asks them to leave. The movie then gets bloody and Evan has to fight to get these women out of the house. Later in the movie, it is revealed that the girls are also underaged.

Ana De Armas in 'Knock Knock'

Ana De Armas' role in the movie was very appreciated by the critics and by fans. Ana is a Cuban-Spanish actor and has been seen in many movies like War Dogs (2016), Hands of Stone (2016) and Runner 2049 (2017). She has also received many awards for her work.

