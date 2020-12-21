Where Was 'Christmas In Rome' Filmed? Know The Major Filming Locations

Hallmark TV production Christmas in Rome is a holiday-themed movie that perfectly captures the essence of Christmas and the holiday season. The movie traces back the first-ever celebration of Christmas in Rome and offers an interesting story of discovering the new avatar of this age-old city.

Christmas in Rome is the story about Angela and Oliver. Angela, who is an independent American woman, relocates to Rome after she falls in love with this place. Her passion for Rome compels her to work as a guide there. But, due to some unfortunate events, she ends up losing her beloved job during Christmas. The other protagonist is Oliver, an American Executive who wants to buy an Italian ceramic company but the existing owner asks him to find the “Heart and Soul of Rome” to buy this.

Oliver recruits Angela to find more about this age-old city and they duly embark on a journey which changes their life. Want to know where was Christmas in Tomer Filmed? You may find this article helpful.

Where was Christmas in Rome filmed?

So, where was Christmas in Rome filmed? In Rome and Bucharest. The movie is filled with beautiful, picturistic of Christmas in Rome filming locations which offer the perfect backdrop for the whole plot.

The movie was partly shot in Rome. According to TheCinemaHolic, this movie shows Rome in a new look as the city itself remains a titular character of the movie. The cast and the crew traveled to Rome to shoot the whole movie there. But only exterior scenes and some landmarks of Rome were used as Christmas in Rome shooting locations.

The outdoor shooting in Rome allowed the film to showcase everything with accuracy and the viewers do not get any misleading procedure in this case. Bucharest, which is situated in Romania is also a prominent European city. It is ideal as Christmas in Rome shooting locations as it also has some gothic and classical structures like Rome. The indoor shooting was mostly completed in Bucharest. You might be able to see some streets and buildings of Bucharest as they helped to recreate the streets in Rome. The cast and crew shared many pictures and updates on social media to offer more details about Christmas in Rome filming locations.

Christmas in Rome Review

Overall, the movie got an average response. The critics praised the story and the picturesque location, but they were not impressed with the writing and haphazard ending. Letterboxd's official website gave the TV movie an average rating of 2.8 on 5. On the other hand, IMDB offered 6.8 on 10.

