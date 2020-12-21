Kylie Jenner Slammed By Animal Rights Activists While Shopping In LA For Christmas

Keeping up with the Kardashians star Kylie Jenner is often seen wearing fur coats and has received a lot of backlash for the same. On Saturday, December 19, she was seen in LA as she had headed out for some Christmas shopping. A few animal rights activists got to know that she would be visiting the store and started protesting against her as soon as she left the store.

Also Read | Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Pictures Of Fashionista Daughter Stormi Webster; See Here

Kylie Jenner ambushed by Animal rights activists in LA

According to reposts of TMZ, Kylie was Christmas shopping in Beverly Hills in LA. Some animal rights activists slammed her as soon as she left the Moncler store. They were waiting for her outside the exit after they came to know about her whereabouts. The Moncler store sells a lot of products that are made from animal fur. The protesters used a megaphone and yelled at her saying that she has no shame. One of the animal activists called Kylie a monster on the megaphone. Another person yelled and said that animals are skinned alive for her clothes.

Also Read | Kylie Jenner Tops Forbes 2020 List Of Highest-paid Celebs, Beats Brother-in-law Kanye West

The crowd of these angry animal rights activists also blocked her Rolls Royce, but her driver managed to dodge them and leave from Beverly hills as soon as possible. However, Kylie did not respond to those comments and ignored them. Earlier in January, a similar incident took place on Kylie Jenner's Instagram. She had shared a photo of her real mink fur slippers from Louis Vitton. A few hours before that, she had posted about Koala's losing their lives in the Australian wildfire. Several animal activists slammed her saying that she shouldn't be posting such things if she does not care for animals.

Image source: Kylie Jenner's Instagram

Also Read | Kylie Jenner Bakes Cupcakes With Daughter Stormi To Celebrate Launch Of New Collection

Also Read | Kylie Jenner's Birthday Wish For Janhvi Kapoor Goes Viral; Watch Video

Back in December 2019, she shared a photo with Stassie Karanikolaou for which she was highly criticised. In the photo, Kylie and Stacie wore blue and orange coats with animal fur. A lot of Instagram users commented saying that she was using animal fur and she had no shame. Take a look at Kylie Jenner's photos with animal fur on her Instagram.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.