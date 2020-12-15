Where Was 'Doc Hollywood' Filmed? All You Need To Know About The Location

Doc Hollywood is a romantic comedy film that was released in 1991. Directed by Michael Caton-Jones, the film is about Benjamin Stone who is on his way to L.A. He has made a good name as a plastic surgeon and is earning handsomely. However, on his way to L.A., he takes a detour and comes across a small town. He gets attached to the town and also its residents. The film stars Julie Warner, Bridget Fonda, Michael J. Fox, Barnard Hughes, Woody Harrelson, and others in pivotal roles. Many fans wonder where was Doc Hollywood filmed. Read on:

'Doc Hollywood' filming locations

As per Gainesville.com, the small historic town, Micanopy, Fla was the primary shooting location for this romantic comedy film. The 600 plus residents of this small town played the host to the cast and crew members of this film. They supported them immensely during the shoot of the film. The director selected this town to become the fictional town of Grady S.C. as is shown in the film. The town Grady S.C. was shown as the Squash Capital of the South in the film. The antique shops and the heritage character preserved in the town reminded the director of movies of small towns that he had seen as a young boy. According to an interview that the director gave, the film is a reflection of the way he thought about America while growing up.

When talking about Doc Hollywood filming locations, one must also remember the contribution of the residents of this small town. They played extras in the film and also allowed their homes and storefronts to be used in the film.

Some of the other major Doc Hollywood shooting locations were Santa Clarita in California, Alachua County in Florida, Richmond in Virginia, Los Angeles, McIntosh in Florida, Mechanicsville in Virginia, and others, as is mentioned in the IMBD site.

'Doc Hollywood' review

Now that you know where was Doc Hollywood filmed, you will be curious to know about the reviews of the film. Doc Hollywood has 6.2 out of 10 on IMDB. The audience loved the film for the good writing, acting by Michael J Fox, and the wonderful depiction of a small town in the film. The film also had several memorable hilarious moments.

