AC Valhalla Best Bow Location: Find Out About The Location Details Of Petra's Arc

The Petra Bow in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla can be considered as the powerful long-range bow. It is built for shooting large arrows from a long distance and is similar to a sniper with arrows. The players can experience a very high level of precision which further helps in defeating enemies faster. Here in this article, you will know about the stats and the location details for this weapon.

AC Valhalla Best Bow

Petra's Arc is the best bow in the entire list of AC Valhalla best weapons. To obtain Petra’s Arc in AC Valhalla, you have to kill the legendary animal Aelfred’s Battle Sow/Battle Cattle. Once you defeat it, you will get the Petra’s Arc Predator Bow as a reward along with some other benefits. The location details for all these legendary animals which is also the AC Valhalla best bow location are mentioned below:

Vinland: O’Yan Do Ne You will locate this moose to the north of Tionontate: Ken in Vinland.

Rygjafylke: Elk of Bloody Peaks This Legendary Elk can be found on the frozen peaks of Rygjafylke

East Anglia: Black Shuck You will find this legendary animal in the northeast direction of Colcestre where there are some ancient ruins.

Oxenefordscire: The Corpse Feeders There are actually a pack of three wolves. You can find them in Oxenefordscire to the west of Earnningstone

Sciropescire: Beast of the Hills This Beast of the Hills in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is found to the east of the Quatford in the Uriconium Ruins

Lincolnscire: Gemad Wulf Can be found in Lincolnscire to the northeast of Aelfgarstun in some old ruin

Suthsexe: Aelfred’s Battle Cattle Can be located in the south direction of Lunden in Suthsexe.

Eurvicscire: The Blood Swine Located in the Bleasby Swamp to the northeast of Repton.

Jotunheim: Steinnbjorn When you complete the Agard Arc under Valka’s spell, you will unlock a realm via the Seer’s hut

Hordaflyke: Bear of the Blue Waters You will find this one at a location in Hordaflyke where there is a little ice cap in the far reaches of Norway.

Hamtunscire: Wildcats of the Weald You will have to fight two nasty cats: father and son, here.



AC Valhalla Guide

Battle for the Northern Way - Rygjafylke Honor Bound Family Matters A Seer's Solace The Prodigal Prince Rude Awakening A Cruel Destiny Birthrights The Seas of Fate

Battle for the Northern Way - Ravensthorpe The Swan-Road Home Settling Down The Alliance Map

The Kingmaker's Saga - Ledecestrescire The Sons of Ragnar Bartering Rumors of Ledecestre The Walls of Templebrough Tilting the Balance Heavy Is The Head Hunted Report on Ledecestrescire

The Song of Soma - Grantebridgescire The Great Scattered Army Orphans of the Fens Glory Regained Razing Earnningstone Unholy Father Storming Ravensburg The Stench of Treachery An Island of Eels Reporting on Grantebridgescire

Asgard Saga - Asgard View Above All Well-Traveled Defensive Measures Extended Family Forging a Bond: Part 1 A Feline's Footfall Taking Root Forging a Bond: Part 2 The Big Finish Binding Fate

Jotunheim Saga - Jotunheim Mistress of the Iron Wood The Lost Cauldron A Gift from the Past A Feast to Remember The Price of Wisdom



