Google and YouTube have not been working for some time now. So, various social media platforms have been flooded with memes and queries whether their devices were working well. Users have claimed that their sites and applications are not working, in different parts of the world. Hence, the issue is not limited to India, but the globe. As per the tracking website Down Detector, various Google services such as Google Play, Google Maps, Google Duo, Google Meet, Hangouts, and Gmail, among other apps, are not working.

Google Down, YouTube Down memes take the internet by storm

'YouTube is not working', fans coming up with memes to relate to the situation

Meanwhile, YouTube shared a response to fans and users of the application through their official Twitter handle on the micro-blogging platform. It spoke about being aware of creating issues for people across the world. The tweet reads, “We are aware that many of you are having issues accessing YouTube right now – our team is aware and looking into it. We'll update you here as soon as we have more news”. However, by that time, the application was flooding with numerous memes, with the hashtag trending YouTube Down. So, we have compiled some of the social media posts stating current situation of people, facing problems because of YouTube Down and Google Server Down that you must check out right away:

Google Server down memes

Fans and users of YouTube and Google services have filled Twitter with hilarious memes and jokes, which are relatable to their audience. Many among them have posted teary-eyed faces to express their concern over Google Down and YouTube Down by using these hashtags all over the world. Additionally, they have used their creativity for the situation for statements like Google is not working. Check some of the jokes below:

when u realise it's not ur shitty wifi's fault#YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/Lrf2UkPdQL — john⁷ (@kimtaesheart) December 14, 2020

The world after two minutes without YouTube. #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/oZtDrkJGKH — Ransyle Samano 🩴 (@ransyle) December 14, 2020

Get ready for prehistoric life in 2021

Discord#YouTubeDOWN

Google pic.twitter.com/Jb3lSSSCkb — simppppp (@skadoooooossh) December 14, 2020

Google, Gmail and YouTube are down#YouTubeDOWN



Le everyone ~ pic.twitter.com/ZJbtI0PVkR — Sarcastic Chokro 👉😎👈 (@sarcasticchokro) December 14, 2020

