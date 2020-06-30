Where Was 'Eurovision' Filmed? From Iceland To Israel, Find Out Where Was The Film Shot

Starring actors such as Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams and Dan Stevens, Eurovision is Netflix’s new musical comedy film. The film follows the journey of two Icelandic singers, Lars Erickssong and Sigrit Ericksdóttir, as they get to represent their country in the Eurovision song contest. Viewers of the film are marvelling at the Eurovision shooting location. Find out, “Where was Eurovision filmed?”

Read | Does Will Ferrell really sing in 'Eurovision' or is he merely lip-syncing? Find out

Where was Eurovision filmed?

The majority of the filming of Eurovision was done in Edinburgh, where the real 'Eurovision song contest' majorly takes place. However, the filming of Eurovision also took place in other locations across Europe. Over the course of a 49-day shoot, the filming took place on location in England, Edinburgh, Scotland and Iceland. Here are all the Eurovision shooting locations in detail.

Read | Does Rachel McAdams really sing in Eurovision? Find more about the musical comedy

Edinburgh, Scotland

Edinburgh is the location of the real Eurovision contest, so it makes sense a lot of the shooting was done in the Scottish capital. Edinburgh gets plenty of airtime, with the Royal Mile shopping district, Grass-market and artificial hill The Mound all appearing in the filming of Eurovision. Audiences can also see Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams travel up Carlton Hill on Segways.

Read | Eurovision Song Contest Review: A goofy film with jokes that are hit-or-miss

Glasgow, Scotland

Scotland’s second city that also appears in the filming of Eurovision is Glasgow. The Eurovision arena was filmed at the music venue, The Hydro. Moreover, Glasgow Airport also features prominently at the beginning of the film.

Knebworth, England

A major sequence in the film is a party at Russian singer Alexander Lemtov’s house. This was filmed at Knebworth House which is a stately home in Hertfordshire, a county in Southern England. It was transformed into a far more glittery abode for the movie and adorned with naked statues, flaming torches and gold staircases. Knebworth House also posted a shot of the cast and crew posing on its Instagram page on the release day of Eurovision on Netflix.

Húsavík, Iceland

The film opens in Iceland which is the home to Ferrell and McAdams’ characters, Lars and Sigrit respectively. The first scene is specifically shot in the fishing village of Húsavík. Húsavík isn’t just a Eurovision shooting location, it is a real place, and is known as Iceland’s whale capital. It has just over 2,300 inhabitants, and also possess the most famous structure is a wooden church.

Read | `Eurovision that never was' has fans pining for golden times

Tel Aviv, Israel

Tel Aviv in Israel was also a Eurovision shooting location. The filming of Eurovision took place in Israel in 2019. This helped to lend the film an authentic feel. It also allowed for a number of cameos from real-life contestants of the show.

Eurovision Song Contest: About the film

It is an unknown fact that actor Will Ferrell who stars in this film is married to a Swedish national. The actor's interest in the Eurovision song contest was conceived when he visited his wife’s relatives in Sweden and they turned the television on to watch the song contest. In fact, in 2014, Ferrell travelled to Copenhagen, Denmark to watch the finale of The Eurovision Song Contest (2014), in which Conchita Wurst was crowned the winner. The film Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga also stars Pierce Brosnan and Demi Lovato.

Read | No contest: In corona era, Eurovision seeks to unite Europe

Eurovision Review

On IMDb, the 2020 Netflix musical comedy has received a rating of 6.7 out of 10. On Rotten Tomatoes Audience score, the film was earned 80 per cent. Moreover, fans on Twitter also seem to be enjoying the film a lot.

ok but i would genuinely vote for double trouble to win eurovision #EurovisionMovie pic.twitter.com/ypwig9JIEu — Lauren 🦋 (@laurenelizabxo) June 28, 2020

I’m not usually an overwhelming fan of Will Ferrell comedies, but the Eurovision movie on Netflix is incredibly enjoyable to watch. And Rachel McAdams is amazing! pic.twitter.com/mx20K2SCqy — David Amrhein (@damrhein93) June 28, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.