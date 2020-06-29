Does Rachel McAdams Really Sing In Eurovision? Find More About The Musical Comedy

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of First Saga recently released on Netflix. The musical comedy stars actors such as Will Ferrell and The Notebook fame actor Rachel McAdams. Eurovision in Netflix came out on June 26, 2020, and fans are wondering, “Does Rachel McAdams really sing in Eurovision?”

Rachel McAdams singing in Eurovision

Eurovision on Netflix stars Rachel McAdams and Will Ferrell as an Icelandic musical duo. They are called Fire Saga and are representing their country in this beloved competition. The Stranger than Fiction stars goofy singing voice is probably pretty recognisable when viewers hear it. However, Rachel McAdams singing voice left many fans bewildered. On one hand, the Rachel McAdams singing voice does sound like it’s her singing. But, on the other hand, there appears to be another voice as well.

Does Rachel McAdams really sing in Eurovision?

The makers of the Eurovision on Netflix revealed in an interview given to a media outlet that, Rachel McAdams singing voice was combined with that of Swedish singer Molly Sandén. The makers went on to add that, there are 12 original songs in Eurovision on Netflix, and Rachel McAdams is singing one of them entirely herself. The actor is also singing the intro of several other songs before her voice is combined with Sandén's for the rest of her performance.

In an interview given to a popular fashion and culture magazine, Molly Sandén, the 27-year-old Swedish singer revealed that she jumped on the opportunity to sing with McAdams in this musical comedy. The singer added that she is a huge fan of Rachel McAdams' film The Notebook. The singer has represented Sweden in Eurovision song contest as a teenager. She won third place. Sandén also mentioned that her two sisters were also obsessed with the Eurovision competition. They were often mocking up elaborate costumes like the ones they saw on TV. The girls would often copy the contestants’ dance moves and practice the vocals in their basement. Molly Sandén stated that the first-ever song she wrote was for the Eurovision contest.

Eurovision on Netflix

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga follows the journey of Icelandic singers Lars Erickssong and Sigrit Ericksdóttir portrayed by Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams respectively. The singers are greeted with the golden opportunity of representing their country at the Eurovision song contest. Demi Lovato, Pierce Brosnan, and Dan Stevens also star in Eurovision on Netflix.

