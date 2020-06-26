Eurovision Song Contest Review: A Goofy Film With Jokes That Are Hit-or-miss

Most viewers across the world apart from Europe and Australia are certainly unfamiliar with the Eurovision Song Contest. It remains one of the longest-running international annual television events. It is a music competition that is held every year between over 50 countries across the continent of Europe, plus Australia. Based on that, Netflix recently released an American comedy film titled Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga which is now streaming on the OTT platform.

Helmed by David Dobkin and co-written by Andrew Steele and Will Ferrell, the comedy film focuses on the lives of Icelandic singers Lars Erickssong, played by Will Ferrell, and Sigrit Ericksdottir, played by Rachel McAdams, as they are given the opportunity to represent their country at the Eurovision Song Contest. The David Dobkin directorial also features Pierce Brosnan, Dan Stevens, and Demi Lovato in key roles. The film's release was initially slated to coincide with the Eurovision Song Contest in May 2020. However, the release was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2020 edition of the Eurovision Song Contest was cancelled due to the global pandemic. But, Netflix eventually released their film Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga today, i.e June 26.

Eurovision Song Contest Review

The lead cast Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams along with director David Dobkin reunite for Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga after 2005's romantic-comedy Wedding Crashers. Ferrel, who has also co-written the film, and McAdams play Lars and Sigrit, two Icelandic musicians with hope to represent their country at Eurovision but encounter setbacks at every turn of the competition and must deal with them head-on. While the competition is important for both of them to win the Eurovision title, it is doubly important for Lars as he wants to win Sigrit's heart, as he competes for it with a handsome Russian boy, played by Dan Stevens and gain respect from his disapproving father, played by Irish actor Pierce Brosnan.

While the comedy-drama overall got a thumbs down from the critics, they appreciated some of the supporting performances, particularly by Stevens. However, the film is not mean-spirited or terrible altogether, but it does meander for a bit too long. Will Ferrell is at his slapstick best, but in parts feels repetitive of his sitcom-ish acts. Rachel McAdams is refreshing in a comic movie such as this but fails to make an impact due to a predictable plotline. The David Dobkin directorial is kind of goofy and most of its jokes are a hit-or-miss which becomes very subjective and boils down to personal preference. Overall, at the end of the day, the parody film is a surprisingly warm and feelgood comedy which overstays its welcome.

Watch the trailer of 'Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire' Saga below:

