Where Was 'Finding Alice' Filmed? Digging Deeper Suggests That It Is Filmed In Surrey

Where was Finding Alice filmed with all of its technologically advanced locations and spots is a question that seems to be on the minds of most people. According to The Sun, most of the filming was done in the English town of Surrey which many people might not have expected. The plot of the series is set in the fictional town of Manning in Surrey so it only makes sense that a lot of the scenes were actually shot there. The film went on floors in January last year and continued till October 2020 but then had to be halted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finding Alice filming locations

A spokesperson from the production team of Finding Alice said that the production team and some of the cast were filming inside a park which would be seen in one of the later episodes in the series. The outside of the Town Hall and Rosebery Park were also used as alleged Finding Alice shooting locations. The Finding Alice house, the report said, is also located in Surrey. London is said to be among Finding Alice’s filming locations as well. Film & Television Industry Alliance said that a few scenes for the series were shot in London, but the exact location in London was not revealed.

Many people wondered if the smart house itself was real. The truth is only some parts of it were, HITC revealed. They said the exterior of the house was filmed on the outskirts of Farnham Surrey. The interior of the house though is said to be shot on a film set. The team of Finding Alice constructed the interior of the house in the West London Film Studios.

The plot of the series revolves around Alice Dillon who has lost her husband. Her husband has built a smart house for his family which is unlike anything they have seen before and he dies falling down the stairs of that house itself. The house, in the series, plays such a crucial part in the series that it almost becomes a character of its own. Thus it is not surprising that people would wonder about the location of this house.

