How Many Episodes Are There Of 'Finding Alice'? Know All Details About The Trending Show

Finding Alice is another hit show to grace the small screens this year. The show was greeted with positive reviews from fans and mixed reviews from critics. Apart from being star-studded, the show is also known for its seamless portrayal of drama and comedy. Here's everything you should know about the show in case you're searching for your binge for the weekend.

How many episodes are there of Finding Alice?

Surprisingly so, ITV broke its tradition this time by making this show binge-worthy instead of releasing episodes weekly like they usually do. Finding Alice comes with a total 6 episodes, with each episode comprising of 60 minutes. All Finding Alice episodes were released together on January 17, 2021, and can be streamed on the ITV Hub app.

Finding Alice has a possibility of making a comeback with season 2 after leaving so many hanging plot threads as a cliffhanger. Ever since the show's release, Twitter users have been going agog over Keeley Hawes and Joanna Lumley's performance. The show has left with fans with many unanswered questions, leading to plenty of theory threads all over social media coupled with hopeful anticipation for its renewal.

About Finding Alice

Finding Alice tells the story of a widow as she's coming to terms with her husband's sudden death, navigating her new life as she's introduced to debts and worse, dealing with a plethora of shady secrets and criminality that reveals her husband's true dark identity to her after his death. Finding Alice season 1 explores how Alice copes with so much information and what she does about it. The show is a dark comedy, as it takes the viewers into a suspenseful drama from the eyes of the titular character while also slipping in comic reliefs here and there to make sure they don't get carried away.

ITV's Head of Drama, Polly Hill, penned his thoughts on the show - “This is a brilliant script - emotionally truthful and darkly funny. It’s about family and grief and introduces us to the wonderfully original character of Alice. The show has been developed with Keeley Hawes, and Alice was written for her, and she is going to be unmissable in the role."

