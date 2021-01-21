Wonder Woman's Costume-test Video Goes Viral On Twitter; Have A Look

Superhero films inspired by comics are given high importance in Hollywood and among the most popular superhero characters is Wonder Woman. The character has been portrayed by multiple actors of different generations, with Gal Gadot having taken the reins currently. Wonder Woman’s costume has been changed as the years have progressed and the filmmakers and actors involved have often experimented with Wonder Woman’s outfits. Have a look at the cloth that Gal Gadot had donned in a costume test as a part of Wonder Woman’s outfit but was later omitted from the film.

Wonder Woman costume test

The releases of superhero films are highly awaited, and fans eagerly wait for the trailers to get a glimpse of their superheroes, while giving special focus to their costumes and overall look. Often, the costumes of superheroes are compared and praised or criticised on social media. The actors have to go through several costume checks before their outfits are finalised. A small video of one such costume check of Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman has gone viral on social media, where Gal is seen getting into her character and the look of her character is being checked.

Wonder Woman costume test (ft. a cloak that never made it to the film!)#BatmanVSuperman pic.twitter.com/2yfyCTJ50G — DC Extended Universe (@TheDCEU) January 18, 2021

Gal is seen wearing a large cloak over her main costume, which brings out the non-combatant look of Wonder Woman. The tweet along with the video reads, “Wonder Woman costume test (ft. a cloak that never made it to the film!) #BatmanVSuperman”. It is revealed in the tweet that the costume test is for the movie Batman Vs Superman, in which Gal had made her first experience as Wonder Woman. Even though her character got more screen-time in the second half of the film, the background of her character was sufficiently given in the film.

Even though the cloak she is seen wearing in this video never made it to the film, it was replaced by another cloth which was seen for a short part of the movie. The film set the platform for Gal’s eventual return in the spinoff films of Wonder Woman. She was also given a lot of screen-time in the film Justice League, which featured all the major characters of the DC universe.

