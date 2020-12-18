Where Was 'Fundamentals Of Caring' Filmed? Here Are The Filming Locations

The Fundamentals of Caring is about a writer (Paul Rudd) who retires after he encounters a personal tragedy. It is then that he becomes the caregiver of a disabled teenager. The teenager and the writer go out on an impromptu road trip. It is during this trip that their ability to cope with situations is tested and they begin to realize how important hope and friendship are in their lives.

The film is based on a book titled The Revised Fundamentals of Caregiving. The film was made shorter than the book. Directed by Rob Burnett, the cast of the film consists of Paul Rudd, Selena Gomez, Alex Huff, Julia Denton, Craig Roberts, Ashley White, Bill Murphey, and others in pivotal roles. Where was Fundamentals of Caring filmed is a question that many fans have been asking. Read on to know about where was Fundamentals of Caring filmed.

Fundamentals of Caring shooting locations

According to a report that was published in Variety.com, the film was shot primarily in Atlanta and Cartersville, Georgia. Fundamentals of Caring shooting locations were set in these two areas. The base camp of the film was set in Lifepoint Church, 610 N. Tennessee St in Cartersville. As reported in the portal onlocationvacations, the fans noticed a good surprise for one of the crew members of the film. At the Fundamentals of Caring filming locations, Selena, Craig, and Paul found an old truck that was painted with a Happy Birthday message.

Fundamentals of Caring shows the duo traveling through a tunnel. This was shot on the Trans Canada Highway in Alberta, Canada. This is, in reality, a wildlife overpass located in the Banff National Park. It is situated just before the Castle Junction exit.

Idaho Bo that was seen in the movie, in reality, is not a restaurant. This was actually shot at a local restaurant in White Georgia named Wes Man’s restaurant. Various photographs of the past adorn the walls of this famous restaurant.

Fundamentals of Caring review

Fundamentals of Caring received mostly positive reviews from the audience and the critics alike. It received a rating of 7.3/10 on IMDb. The audiences loved the film because of the wonderful acting by the cast of the film, the unique storyline which kept them hooked to their seats, and also for its overall entertaining tone.

