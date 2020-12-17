Varun Dhawan Shares A New Video, Reveals What His Co-actors Do Early In The Morning

Varun Dhawan is all set for his next release, Coolie No 1. The movie is directed by Varun Dhawan's father and renowned director David Dhawan and is produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, and Deepshika Deshmukh. Apart from Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan, Coolie No 1 cast includes actors like Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Javed Jaffrey in pivotal roles. Coolie No. 1 would have a world premiere on Amazon Prime on December 25. Read on to know about Varun Dhawan's latest video where the cast shares what they do after waking up at 4.30 in the morning.

Coolie no 1 cast shares their morning routine

Varun Dhawan is on a promotion spree for his next release titled Coolie No 1 opposite Sara Ali Khan. The Student of the Year actor shared a video on his Instagram profile where he can be seen asking his co-actors Sara, Paresh Rawal, and Shikha Talsania about what they do in the morning after waking up at 4.30.

While everybody's answers are pretty different, they are all quite hilarious. In the video, Paresh Rawal reveals that he wakes up at 4.30, sits in the car, gets stuck in the traffic, reaches the set, puts on a wig, and then meets David Dhawan. Varun interrupts him and says that Sara wakes up at 4 in the morning to which she clarifies that she only wakes up that early if there's an early call time.

Shikha Talsania and Varun Dhawan tell Sara they both told her that they would join her at the gym at 5.30 in the morning but didn't and instead read the scenes. Following this, Shikha and Varun burst out laughing while Sara sulks and states that they both read the scene while she works out. Finally, Varun states that Sara always remembers her lines and can say them in Thai also, to which Sara speaks in a weird Thai accent, making everybody around her laugh. You can see their banter here.

Even though Varun Dhawan is down with COVID-19, he is busy promoting his film on Instagram. He was shooting for Jug Jug Jeeyo before testing positive, a film that also stars Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Prajakta Koli in its cast. The film has been currently put on hold, but Varun is expected to resume shooting for the film after having recovered from the virus.

Image Credits: Varun Dhawan Official Instagram Account

