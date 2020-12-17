'Marnie' Cast: List Of Actors And Characters They Play In This 1964 Psychological Thriller

Marnie is a popular psychological thriller movie from 1964 whose screenplay was based on a famous 1961 novel, Marnie by Winston Graham. The movie features Sean Connery and Tippi Hedren in the lead with several other talented actors in significant roles. The story revolves around the character of Mark who gets married to Marnie who has some serious psychological issues and is a thief too. The story then continues with how manages to help her solve her problems.

Marnie Cast:

Tippi Hedren

Tippi Hedren is a prominent American actor and a model who essayed the role of Margaret Edgar in the film. She is well-known for her tv and movie appearances and has managed to bag several awards and accolades in her entire career so far. Some of her best projects are namely Raising Genius, Mind Rage, Return to Babylon, Replacing Dad, The Nightmare Room, Cougar Town, Batman: The Brave and the Bold, etc.

Sean Connery

Famous Scottish actor Sean Connery also portrayed a significant role in the film as Mark Rutland. Some of his other amazing movies include Dr No, The Hill, Highlander, The Name of the Rose, The Untouchables, A Bridge Too Far, The Russia House, The Avengers, Playing By Heart, The Rock and many more.

Diane Baker

Diane Carol Baker is an American artist who played the role of Mark’s former sister-in-law, Lil Mainwaring in the movie. She has been working in the industry since 1959 and has managed to get nominated for some of her performances too. Some of her tv shows and movies are namely Police Woman, The Love Boat, First Monday, House, Lie To Me, Mann & Machine, Twenty Bucks and a lot more.

Martin Gabel

Here’s another actor who essayed one of the Marnie characters who is no more. He was a famous American actor, director and producer who played the role of Marnie’s ex-boss, Sidney Strutt in the film. The actor has also appeared in various movies and theatre plays too. Some of his best work includes Caesar, In Praise of Love, Fourteen Hours, Goodbye Charlie, The Front Page, The First Deadly Sin and a few others.

Alan Napier

Best known for essaying the role of Alfred Pennyworth in the Batman television series, Alan Napier played the role of Mark’s father in Marnie. The actor had a huge list of movies and tv shows in which he played vital roles. Some of them are Mary Poppins, The Sword In The Stone, 36 Hours, Batman, The Highwayman, Hills of Home and many more.

Other Marnie cast members include Bruce Dern, Kimberley Beck, Melody Thomas Scott, Bob Sweeney, Louise Latham, Meg Wyllie and Mariette Hartley.

