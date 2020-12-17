'Tholi Prema' Cast: List Of All The Actors And Roles They Play In This 1998 Telugu Film

Tholi Prema is 1998 Telugu movie. The film is directed by A. Karunakaran. It is written by Ramana Chintapally and A. Karunakaran. The movie is a love story which is way ahead of its times and the characters are portrayed by some very talented actors from the Telugu film industry. If you are wondering about which actors were a part of the cast of Tholi Prema, here is a list of all the actors and the characters they played in the movie.

Tholi Prema cast: List of all the actors and the characters they played in this 1998 Romantic-Comedy

Kirti Reddy as Anu

Kirti Reddy plays the role of Anu in the Tholi Prema cast. She the female protagonist in the movie who has a big soft corner for people who like spreading love and positivity. She believes in public welfare and her love for goodness brings her closer to a guy who is already in love with her. Kriti Reddy has acted in several South Indian films and has been a part of some big Bollywood movies. Some of her projects across the two industries include Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat, Arjun, Tera Jadoo Chal Gayaa and Arjun.

Pawan Kalyan as Balu

Pawan Kalyan plays the role of Balu in the movie. Balu is the protagonist of the movie. Balu falls in love with Anu in mere seconds when he first sees her. He is a kind-hearted and helpful chap and his goodness eventually takes his love story ahead. Pawan Kalyan is a celebrated name in the Telugu film industry. The actors started his career with Akkada Abbai Ikkada Ammayi in 1996. Some of his other popular films include names like Gabbar Singh, Shankardada Zindabad, Katamarayudu, Jalsa and Panja among many others.

Vasuki S Punj as Priya

Vasuki plays the of Priya in the film. Priya is shown as Balu's sister. When Balu decides to confess his love for Anu, Priya warns him to be sure of his decision as she comes from a prestigious family and is from the USA and planning to go back. Tholi Prema marks the debut of Vasuki's acting career. Other projects she has been a part of include A Billion Colours Story, Smoke and Thinkistan.

Other actors who play prominent roles in the film are

Ali as Balu's friend

Sangeetha as Balu's Mother

Ravi Babu

Venu Madhav as Arnold Sekhar

Sarma P.J as Anu's grandfather

The plot of the film revolves around two youngsters who fall in love at sight, or at least the boy does. He tries to find ways to get in touch with her and know her when eventually she approaches him because she wants his autograph for the good deeds done by him. The two then become friends. Balu then faces several challenges to confess his love to her and eventually wins her heart.

