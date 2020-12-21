Where Was 'Half A Sixpence' Filmed? Know Details Of The Musical Film's Shooting Locations

Half a Sixpence is a musical drama film released in 1967. Helmed by George Sidney, the British musical was choreographed by Gillian Lynne. Half a Sixpence is adapted from Beverley Cross' book for the stage musical of the same name, released in 1963. However, the original idea of the musical was based on H. G. Wells' novel Kipps: The Story of a Simple Soul (1905). Half a Sixpence's music and lyrics were created by David Heneker. Read ahead for more details on Half a Sixpence filming locations.

Also Read | Where was 'Goldeneye' filmed? Know all details about the shooting location

Where was Half a Sixpence filmed?

The musical drama's filming started on September 13, 1966, in England. According to reports, the film was supposed to be shot within four months, but its filming went over the schedule time. Half a Sixpence was shot in five major locations. The film's indoor scenes were filmed at Shepperton Studios in Surrey.

In the film, Kipps grows up in a small village. Arthur Kipps' childhood was shot in Aylesford, located in Kent, England, the United Kingdom. Some of the shots were also filmed in The Pantiles in Royal Tunbridge Wells, which was also located in Kent, England, UK.

Also Read | Fortnite Snowmando Outposts locations: Where are the Snowmando outposts?

Half a Sixpence's Pier and beach scene was filmed at the Eastbourne, located in East Sussex, England, UK. Arthur Kipps' mansion scenes were filmed at the Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire. The exterior of Shalfords Emporium was filmed at the Royal Tunbridge Wells in Kent.

The rowing scene on the river was filmed at Remenham located in Henley-on-Thames, RG9 3DD, UK. In the film, Arthur invests in one of Chitterlow's theatre shows, which later saves him from bankruptcy. Chitterlow's theatre shows' exterior was shot at the popular Richmond Theatre in Richmond Surrey UK.

Also Read | Destiny 2 Xur Location Dec 18 To Dec 22: Where Is Xur This Week? What Is He Selling?

Apart from all the prime locations in Kent, East Sussex and others, Half a Sixpence's shooting location also includes Oakley Court, Berkshire; Devil's Bridge, Ceredigion; and Ockham, Surrey. Reportedly, the film's original budget was $2.5 million, which was further increased to $3.3 million. Watch the film's trailer below.

Half a Sixpence trailer

Also Read | Cyberpunk 2077 Fast Travel Locations: Here are all locations to travel faster in game

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.