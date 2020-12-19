Where Was 'Goldeneye' Filmed? Know All Details About The Shooting Location

Goldeneye, a Spy film from the James Bond Franchise, was released in 1995. This movie starred Peirce Brosnan in the titular role and was directed by Martin Campbell. The movie traces the adventurous journey of the factious MI6 agent James Bond. Bond faces a new challenge as a new terrorist gang called Hanus is hell-bent on starting a nuclear war. This new group is led by a former MI6 agent and ex-partner of Bond Alec Trevelyan. Alec wants to take revenge on Britain as he believes that his parents were not given protection and were betrayed by the country. Alec plans to use the weapon Goldeneye, which is a Soviet-era nuclear space weapon to destroy Britain. The story traces how Bond prevents this from happening and kills Alec. Read on to know where was Goldeneye filmed.

Goldeneye Shooting Locations

Goldeneye had some gorgeous locations. Many famous and well-known sites around Britain and the rest of the world were used for goldeneye shooting locations. According to the website Movie-Locations, the teaser trailer had featured the bungee jump of Bond from the fictitious Russian Chemical Weapon facility. It was shot in Hittnau in Switzerland. The Tusker Dam use for this location.

The bond movies come with some exciting chasing scene. In Goldeneye, the rasing scene between Bond and Onatopp was seen in the hills near Monte Carlo. But, the location was shot at Thorne, which lies 20 miles north-west of Grasse. The rocky roads were perfect for recreating the scene.

The Casino De Monte Carlo seen in the Movie is a fictitious location. The Place Du Casino in Monte Carlo was the place where was Goldeneye filmed. The beautiful building at the 85 Elbert Embankment near the Thames river was also a prominent location among the Goldeneye filming locations. This futuristic building was used to recreate the MI6 headquarter and AgentM’s office at the Vauxhall Cross.

Some places in Russia were also used as Goldeneye shooting locations. St. Petersburg was the central location for the shooting. Other scenes were recreated at the LeavesdenStudios in Hertfordshire. The Rolls Royce Aircraft plant was used for shooting the Russian weapon plant shootings. The St Petersburg airport was played at the Queen’s Stand situated inside the Epson Downs Racecourse in Surrey. Other popular Goldeneye filming locations included Somerset House, St Sofia’s Greek Cathedral, Moscow Road Bays water, BramptonCemetery, etc.

Goldeneye review

The movie was a total reboot where the titular and essential characters were recast with new actors and it was a great success. Goldeneye in general received positive reviews from both the critics and the movie lovers. Rotten Tomatoes gave this spy thriller a 79% approval rating and praised the flick for its intricate screenplay. The movie also has an impressive rating of 7.2 out of 10 on the IMDB official website.

