Cyberpunk 2077 Fast Travel Locations: Here Are All Locations To Travel Faster In Game

Cyberpunk 2077 has been released and the players are certainly loving it. There have also been a number of players have recently been talking about fast travel locations now. So to help them out, we have also listed a lot of information about the same.

Cyberpunk 2077 fast travel location

The players have recently been talking about the fast travel locations scattered through the map. This can help the players to move easily move between any area located in any corner of the Cyberpunk 2077. These fast travel locations can be identified by spotting small kiosks with a holographic map as blue markers. All the players need to do is pass that area in order for it to show up on your Cyberpunk 2077. To help you guys out, we have also listed almost all the Cyberpunk 2077 fast travel locations.

Watson:

101 North

Oil Fields

Ebunkie Docks

Offshore ST

Docks

Arasaka Waterfront North

California & Pershing

Pershing ST

Martin ST

Megabuilding H10

All Foods Plant

Longshore North

East

Charter ST

Kabuki Market

Kennedy North

Metro: Med Center

Drake Ave

Metro: Eisenhower ST

California & Cartwright

Goldsmith ST

Sutter ST

Creek Loop

Bellevue Overwalk

Allen ST South

Kabuki: Central

Pinewood ST South

Megabuilding H10: Atrium

Bradbury & Buran

Afterlife

Riot

Clarendon ST

Westbrook:

Drive-In Theater

Capitola ST

Skyline & Salinas

Sagan & Diamond

Japantown West

Metro: Monroe ST

Fourth Wall Studios

Cherry Blossom Market

Megabuilding H8

Redwood Market

Crescent & Broad

Silk Road West

Metro: Japantown South

Gold Niwaki Plaza

Dark Matter

Luxury Apartments

Lele Park

Dynalar

Longshore South

Columbarium

North Oak Sign

Kerry Eurodyne’s Residence

Arasaka Estate

City Center:

Downtown North

Berkeley & Bruce Skiv

Metro: Republic Way

Skyline & Republic

Downtown Central

Gold Beach Marina

Corporation ST

Arasaka Tower

Ring Road

Petrel ST

More about Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 is a new role-playing video game that has created much excitement amongst the gaming community. The game has been released on December 10, 2020. It has been created by and published by CD Projekt. The game is available for gaming platforms like PS, PC and Xbox. It will also have a new version of the game when the new generation gaming consoles hit the market during the second half of 2020. Apart from Cyperpunk 2077, CD Projekt has also been involved in some other popular games like The Witcher game franchise. After their The Witcher 3, CD Projekt Red was successful enough to generate the funding and support for the massively ambitious project, Cyberpunk 2077. There have been some rumours of a follow-up game in the franchise, a The Witcher 4, which have started circulating. The game's popularity totally depends on the decades of well-developed storylines and spectacular swordplay which was laid out by the makers of the games.

