Fortnite Snowmando Outposts Locations: Where Are The Snowmando Outposts?

Fortnite is one of the leading survival games which is available on several platforms including PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Android, iOS, Microsoft Windows and Classic Mac OS. The game is filled with challenges and missions which quite unique as per the changing season.

However, many players are wondering about the Snowdown challenges in Fortnite Season 5, especially the Snowmando outposts. If you have been wondering about the Snowmando outposts locations, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Where are the Snowmando outposts in Fortnite Season 5?

Winter tasks are out, this is why Snowmando outposts are going to be crowded with several players looking to complete the Snowdown challenges sooner. With various tasks related to the Snowmando outposts, it is necessary to know all the location. Below is the list of all the challenges related to Snowmando.

Visit different Snowmando outposts ( 1 )

Search chests at Snowmando outposts ( 5 )

Deal damage at Snowmando outposts ( 25 )

Snowmando outposts locations

Before we list down all the locations, you must know there are in total of 5 Snowmando outposts in Fortnite Season 5. These outposts have a distinct design from each other, however, they have a red camouflage paint over them with a white Christmas tree as a symbol over them.

Snowmando outpost location 1 - Pleasant Park To find your first outpost, go to the west of Pleasant Park.

Snowmando outpost location 2 - Holly Hedges To find your third outpost, go to the south of Holly Hedges, just west of The Durrr Burger.



Snowmando outpost location 3 - Slurpy Swamp To find your third outpost, go to the West of the Log Jam building northwest of Slurpy Swamp.

Snowmando outpost location 4 - Catty Corner To find your fourth outpost, go to the south of Catty Corner, near the Weather Station. You will find it in the mountains.

Snowmando outpost location 5 - Steamy Stacks To find your fifth outpost, go to the southeast of Steamy Stacks, across the river near the coast.



All Images ~ Epic Games/ Screengrab from Fortnite

