Where Was Happiest Season Filmed? Know The Location Of This Kristen Stewart Starrer

Happiest Season is an upcoming rom-com starring Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis in the lead roles, and the two will be seen romancing each other onscreen. The movie is set to release on Hulu on November 25, 2020. Curious to know where the movie was shot at? Read along to know where was Happiest Season filmed:

Where Was Happiest Season Filmed?

The principal photography took place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in the United States. The movie was shot between January 21, 2020, to February 28, 2020. It finished well within time before the whole industry was shut down due to the COVID pandemic in March.

More about Happiest Season

Happiest Season is a Clea Du’Vall-directed rom-com flick that is to release on November 25, 2020, in the United States on Hulu. The screenplay of the movie is written by Mary Holland along with Du Vall. The star cast of the movie includes Kristen Stewart, Mackenzie Davis, Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Dan Levy, Holland, Victor Garber, and Mary Steenburgen.

It will be bankrolled by TriStar Pictures and distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing. The plot revolves around a young woman who plans to propose to her girlfriend for marriage while she is attending her family’s annual holiday party. However, the proposal is followed by the revelation that her partner hasn’t come out to her conservative parents yet.

The movie was earlier scheduled to release on November 20, 2020, in theatres and later got pushed to November 25, however, the COVID pandemic further led to it being purchased by Hulu, and getting a digital release. The original soundtrack of the film was released on November 6, 2020, through Warner Records. The movie features songs by Anne-Marie, Bebe Rexha, Shea Diamond, Sia, Brandy Clark, Carlie Hanson, and Tegan and Sara among other artistes.

Kristen Stewart became a part of the movie’s cast back in November 2018, and Davis joined the cast in January 2019. While the remaining cast was finalised around January 2020, with Mary Steenburgen, Victor Garber, Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, and Dan Levy as the new additions.

