Who Is Chase Elliott Dating? Here's All You Should Know About The Champion Auto Racer

Chase Elliott, the heartthrob of the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) has been making headlines lately. The 24-year-old American professional stock car racing driver is the only son of 1988 Winston Cup Series champion Bill Elliott. The racer first came into the limelight after winning the 2014 NASCAR Nationwide Series championship and becoming the first rookie to win a national series championship in NASCAR. He was also the youngest champion in that series. However, recent reports have emerged online, suggesting that the 24-year-old star, is emerging victorious not only in his professional life but his personal life as well. Read on to find out, “Who is Chase Elliott dating?”

Chase Elliott girlfriend

Who is Chase Elliott dating?

Chase Elliott has been making headlines lately, for winning the 2020 NASCAR cup series championship at the Phoenix raceway. He became the third-youngest driver to win it. A report in EarthNecklace.com has revealed that the 24-year-old racer is currently dating a girl named Kaylie Green. Kaylie is 23 years old but already has some good accomplishments under her belt. She has studied communication and media at the University of North Carolina and has also worked as an intern at the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta in Georgia. Her job was to work on communication and marketing tasks for the Nursing Administration team.

Chase Elliott and Kaylie Green

Chase Elliott has over 300,000 followers on Instagram but has not posted any pictures with her alleged girlfriend. Kaylie has posted only a few pictures with him but her latest post is from 2019. Hence, it is unclear if the two are still together. Here are some of the pictures from their Instagram handle.

Kaylie comes from a family of established racing car sportsmen and is currently also dating one. Kaylie’s father David Green was also a NASCAR driver and is currently a NASCAR executive. David Green retired from racing in 2008 and has also worked as a spotter. In his career, he has taken part in 78 races over a period of six years from 1997 to 2004. She has a younger brother named Austin Green, who is also a car racer. If Chase Elliott fans look closely at one of his races, they will see Kaylie Green often cheering him from the sidelines.

