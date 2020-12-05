Paresh Rawal On OTTs Gaining Prominence Over Cinema: 'Taste Of Audience Has Changed'

The prominence of OTT platforms might have proved to be a boon for the entertainment industry amid the pandemic, however veteran actor Paresh Rawal feels that cinema would never lose its relevance. During a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, the senior actor spoke about the prevalence of the OTT platforms and also warned the makers to approach the whole OTT release process with caution.

Throwing some light on the importance of cinema houses these days, the iconic actor said that cinemas will never fade away and people will have to work on the cost factor. He further said that there is restructuring that is required because if everyone wants to continue to run their business, there has to be rethinking involved. Apart from this, Paresh also commented on the leverage that these OTT platforms are getting and said that things should be controlled so that these platforms cannot arm-twist all later.

The 65-year-old has a number of projects lined up to be released on the OTT platform like Coolie No 1, Tamil film Soorarai Pottru and many more. Talking about the surge in the users on the OTT platform, the actor said that in the past seven or eight months, people have actually made good use of every streaming platform. He added that the taste of the audience has changed and altered and they have to be mindful of that now. He shared that the makers have to take care of the stories, content they are creating for the audience which should be entertaining enough to be watched. Rawal also notes how regional films are also finding massive acceptance now more than ever before and feels that pan India films are the way forward.

Meanwhile, in a recent development, Paresh Rawal has been appointed as the chairman of NSD, the post which was vacant since 2017, where Arjun Deo Charan had been working as acting chairperson after Theatre veteran Ratan Thiyam was the chairperson of NSD from 2013 to 2017. National School of Drama's official Twitter account shared a tweet informing that the President of India has appointed the actor & Padma Shri award recipient Paresh Rawal as the new chairman of the National School of Drama, commonly called NSD. On the work front, the actor is all set to make his debut on the digital entertainment platform. The actor is soon going to enter on SonyLiv with his recent psychological-thriller titled Welcome Home.

