Mindy Kaling Reveals Her Children Have An Indian Connection, Reveals Their Middle Name

American star Mindy Kaling recently revealed that her children have a connection with India. The ace filmmaker and actress featured on a magazine cover and during the interview, she grabbed the attention of the fans in India as revealed that her children’s names have an Indian connection.

Mindy Kaling reveals her children's Indian connection

After slaying away in style on the cover page of the famous magazine, the actress interacted with fans in the comment section. Her fans were curious to know about her South Indian connection. One of the users commented under the post and wrote, “Not my business but do your children have Indian middle names? You are proud of your culture and I was wondering why the kids have very caucasian names.” After reading the comment by the fan, Mindy was quick enough to reply and wrote, “They do! Swati and Avu!” suggesting to her daughter Katherine ‘Kit’ Swati and three-month-old son Spencer’s middle names. When another user named Swati quipped that she had “never known another Swati until now”, Kaling revealed that her daughter’s middle name was inspired by her late mother’s first name and added, “It’s gorgeous and meaningful.”

Read: Mindy Kaling Says 'vote For Aunty' Kamala Harris As US Election Campaign Races To A Close

Read: Mindy Kaling & Other Celebs Who Successfully Kept Their Pregnancy A Secret During Lockdown

Mindy Kaling recently appeared on The Late Show. Amid her conversation with host Stephen Colbert, she went on to reveal that she gave birth to a baby boy in September. In a video that surfaced on the internet, Mindy Kaling told Stephen, "I’m telling it for the first time now, it feels so strange. But I gave birth to a baby boy on September 3," after the latter asked her to spill the beans about something extraordinary that no one knows. As soon as Mindy broke the big news, an amused Colbert said, "Don't even know you were pregnant." After this, Kaling admitted that this is news to a lot of people. "I know! I know! This is news to a lot of people. It’s true," she added.

Read: Mindy Kaling Reveals She Gave Birth To A Baby Boy In September, Named Him Spencer; Watch

Read: Mindy Kaling Shares New Updates On The Much-awaited 'Legally Blonde 3', Know Details

(Image credit: Mindy Kaling/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.