Where Was 'High Plain Drifter' Filmed? List Of Locations In Clint Eastwood Film

High Plains Drifter released in the year 1973. The film was directed by Clint Eastwood and written by Ernest Tidyman and stars Clint Eastwood, Verna Bloom and Mariana Hill. Over the years, a number of fans have asked where was High Plain Drifter filmed. Here is a list of locations where High Plains Drifter is shot at, read on to know.

The plot of the movie

The plot of the film follows a gunfighter stranger who comes to the small settlement of Lago. As he is new in the small town, he is challenged by three gunmen but he kills them all. After this stunt, the townsfolk decide to hire him as they have a task for him. The townsfolk hire him to hold off three outlaws who are on their way to attack the town.

The Stranger takes advantage of the deal and manages things around the town on his terms. He further teaches the townfolks defence techniques. However, the townsfolk lack competence. The stranger thinks of other ways to protect the town and instructs them to paint their houses and buildings blood red.

Soon the outlaws get released from jail so the Stranger starts harassing them with dynamite and long-range rifle. With his tactics, he is able to protect the town and is able to kill the outlaws. The Stranger departs the town and vanishes into the desert heat haze.

Where was High Plain Drifter filmed?

According to Westerns.fandom.com, filming of High Plain Drifter was majorly done at the Mono Lake Area which is in Mono County, California. Reportedly, director Eastwood found the location highly photogenic and over 50 technicians and construction workers built an entire town which included 14 houses, a church, and a two-story hotel—in 18 days, using 150,000 feet of timber. Reportedly, complete buildings were built so that Eastwood could film interior scenes on the site as well for the movie.

Mono Lake

Other High Plains Drifter filming location

Reportedly, the movie also has scenes shot in:

Reno, Nevada’s Winnermucca Lake

Inyo National Forest in California

Cast of High Plain Drifter

The film is directed by Clint Eastwood and produced by Robert Daley. The film is written by Earnest Tidyman and released in August 1973. The movie stars Clint Eastwood, Verna Bloom and Mariana Hill in the lead roles.

Trailer of High Plain Drifter

