Where Was IT Filmed? Know The Filming Locations Of The Cult Horror Flick

From the beginning of the movie where George's arm is torn off by Pennywise; the locations of the IT movie have been rampant with its fans wanting to visit them and relive the movie. That scene onwards, the story goes on to become terrifying, with suspense and some great work by its cast and crew. The story is based in the year 1978 and tracks the story of a group of friends who try to take care of Pennywise, a shapeshifting monster that harms children in their small town, Derry in Maine. IT starred popular child artists Jaeden Martell, Finn Wolfhard, Sophia Lillis, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Chosen Jacobs, Wyatt Olef, and Jack Dylan Grazer as the children while Bill Skarsgård plays the role of Pennywise.

Where was IT filmed?

The famous first scene of the IT movie when Pennywise fools George with a balloon, only to rip his arm off later and take him into the sewers was shot in the Weston area, Toronto. According to altpress.com, the location was near William Street and Springmount Avenue, where the sewer grate was custom built to shoot this scene. The village scene was shot in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

The town of Derry that the children grow up in is Port Hope in Ontario, Canada, while the Elora quarry shown in the movie was real life Elora, also in Ontario. West Montrose, Oshawa, Pickering and Hamilton are some other places in Ontario used in the movie. Pinewood Toronto Studios, Port Lands, Toronto was the only studio used as IT filming location.

Majorly shot in Canada, IT shooting locations also included few other parts of the US. Bangor in Maine and Chicago Illinois are two such places. The spots used for filming have attracted a lot of attention in the years after its release, especially the sewer gate from the first scene in the movie.

The movie IT was adapted from the famous horror novelist Stephen King's book of the same name. It tells the story of a band of kids, some friends while some strangers, coming together to end the evil monster as it lures and harms the children of their small town in Derry. It is a horror flick famous for its old school take on the story.

[Image credit: Still from official trailer]

