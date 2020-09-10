Song In 'Dune' Trailer: Find Out Which Classic Song's Remix Plays In The Trailer

The much-awaited trailer of filmmaker Denis Villeneuve's epic science fiction titled Dune was dropped on YouTube yesterday, i.e. September 9, 2020. The trailer of the Timothée Chalamet starrer created quite a buzz across social media platforms within minutes of its release. However, several of the fans were left guessing the song playing in the background of Dune's trailer. If you too are wondering, "what is the song in Dune's trailer?" then here are all the details about the original song.

Song in Dune's trailer revealed

Playing in the background of Dune's trailer was a new arrangement of English rock band Pink Floyd's iconic song Eclipse, presented by prolific film score composer Hans Zimmer. Eclipse is the tenth and final song of Pink Floyd's chartbuster album titled The Dark Side of the Moon, which released back in 1973. The track from the eighth studio album of the rock band was both written and sung by lead vocalist Roger Waters, while its music was composed by Rick Wright and David Gilmour.

However, composer Hans Zimmer's arrangement differs from the original composition. The trailer of Dune features a remixed version of the classic song, which was also used to wake the Mars probe Opportunity, aka Oppy, by NASA in March 2004. For the unversed, veteran filmmaker Alejandro Jodorowsky wished for Pink Floyd to score his own adaptation of Dune in the 1970s, which was unfortunately never made.

Check out the original version of 'Eclipse' by Pink Floyd below:

Now, a remixed version of the song has finally made it to the upcoming adaptation of Frank Herbert's novel by the same name. It was quite appropriate of the makers to use Eclipse in the trailer of the film as the film's poster also depicts an eclipse. However, Zimmer's Eclipse composition for Dune's trailer differs from the original 1973's song in many ways. Since the tune serves the trailer of the film, its structure has been changed by the composer with a much darker take on the original version. Meanwhile, Dune is slated for a big-screen release on December 18, 2020.

Check out the trailer of 'Dune' below:

