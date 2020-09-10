Tom Holland Feels Working In 'The Devil All The Time' Is "a Huge Step" For Him

The Devil All the Time is an upcoming psychological thriller film. It is directed and co-written by Antonio Campos. The movie stars Tom Holland in a pivotal role, who recently expressed that doing the film was a big step for him and praised the filmmaker.

Tom Holland praises The Devil All the Time director

Tom Holland took to his Instagram handle, where he has more than 36 million followers, to express his thoughts about The Devil All the Time director Antonia Campos and what the movie means to him. He said that working with the filmmaker was an “absolute pleasure” for him. The actor mentioned that the movie was a “huge step” for him to take in his career and he cannot imagine anyone better to do it with, other than Campos. Holland then requested the fans to tell what they feel about the film when it will release. He even shared a few behind-the-sets pictures from The Devil All the Time.

The Devil All the Time marks Tom Holland's appearance in a non-Disney project after a couple of years. It is speculated to be the reason why the movie is a big step for him, along with his character which will have a dark arc. The actor was seen on the big-screen playing Peter Parker / Spider-Man in the MCU. He portrayed the character three times in Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019). Then he featured in Disney animated movies, Spies in Disguise and Onward as he voiced Walter Beckett and Ian Lightfoot. His voice role in Dolittle was his only feature in a non-Disney project. Now The Devil All the Time will be his first non-Spider-Man feature film after two years.

The Devil All the Time is said to be set in Ohio between the end of World War II and the beginning of the Vietnam War. It will follow a non-linear storyline of several disturbed people who suffer from losses post-war. The story will show an Ohio town called Knockemstiff, where a storm of violence, faith and redemption blends. It revolves around a bullied kid as he becomes a man who knows when to take action, a faith-testing preacher, a serial killer, and a corrupt local sheriff.

The Devil All the Time cast also features Bill Skarsgård, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, Haley Bennett, Eliza Scanlen, Mia Wasikowska, Harry Melling, Pokey LaFarge, Sebastian Stan and Robert Pattinson. It is based on Donal Ray Pollock’s debut novel of the same name, which was published in 2011. The film is produced by Jake Gyllenhaal, Riva Marker, Gretchen McGowan, Randall Poster and Max Born. The Devil All the Time will stream on Netflix from September 16, 2020.

