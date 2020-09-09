Joe Rogan's Unveils New Podcast Studio In Texas In His Latest Episode; Watch

Joseph James Rogan, popularly known as Joe Rogan is an American comedian and podcast host. He's also had a career in acting and been a television host as well. Known for his career in comedy that began in 1988, he's garnered a huge following in the past few years with his podcasts. He released his podcast, Joe Rogan Experience in the year 2009, and it has helped him earn fans, wealth and fame. He's now become a household name for his podcasts that host celebrities and friends, where they discuss topics of different varieties.

Joe Rogan's podcast



Joe Rogan Experience is the podcast started by him in 2009 after a brief period as the host of Fear Factor and a career in stand up comedy. As per Dallasobserver.com, he has hosted various celebrities, politicians ranging from Bernie Sanders to Tulsi Gabbard and many other accomplished people, regardless of their work profile. He's been known to give honest opinions that have even put him in the line of fire due to their controversial nature.

Joe Rogan's Texas podcast studio



Being settled in Los Angeles for a long time, Joe Rogan's podcast studio there had an identity of its own, with the brick walls, wires and other items lying haphazardly on the table and the American flag on the wall. He had announced in June 2020 about his shift from L.A. to his studio in Texas. And finally, in September the work there is complete and he's already released a new episode in the flashy new studio.

According to dexerto.com, the latest episode, 1533, Joe Rogan showcases his new studio in Texas. The guest for this episode was Adam Curry, who had been a part of his podcast previously in L.A. The swanky new studio is the exact opposite of the earlier one, as Joe decided to take a leap and risk it.

The setup now is quite simple, neat but modern and futuristic, complete with red lights. He had a Buddha statue in his place in Los Angeles, which has now been replaced by the statue of Ganesha, a Hindu god of new beginnings. The new statue seems idle, as he shifted from Los Angeles to Texas, as he needed more freedom and start anew.

Joe Rogan's Instagram was full of pics and videos of the new studio as the work was still underway, keeping his fans updated of the progress. Now that it's complete, there are mixed reactions from them regarding this new Texas setup. Most of the comments he received were due to the stark contrast in the setup between his old and new studio. While many loved the new base, some were doubtful, with the main concern being the red lights.

[Image credit: @joerogan]

