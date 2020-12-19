Where Was 'My Cousin Vinny' Filmed? Here Is A List Of Locations Where The Film Was Shot

My Cousin Vinny is an American Comedy film that released back in 1992. The movie is directed by Jonathan Lynn and stars Joe Pesci and Ralph Macchio in lead roles. The movie was shot at some beautiful locations and has often left many fans searching for “where was My Cousin Vinny filmed" or "My Cousin Vinny filming locations". So here is a list of My Cousin Vinny shooting locations for you to see.

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Plot of My Cousin Vinny

The plot of My Cousin Vinny revolves around a New York lawyer Vinny. Apparently, Vinny has never won a case in his life. During his practice, his teenage cousin Bill and a friend Stan are accused of murder in Alabama Town. So they fall back on Vinny to help them fight their cases and prove their innocence.

Vinny is however a nervous fellow and even though he wants to save his cousin, he has only ever tried person injury cases. Even those cases he could not handle successfully. So the question lingers, will he be able to save his teenage cousin and his friend from being charged for the murder?

My Cousin Vinny filming locations

The film is set in Alabama but the movie was shot in three separate towns in Georgia, reveals Mental Floss website. A report in ExploreGeorgia.org suggests that the film was filmed at various locations in the state. The list includes:

Sac-O-Suds

Downtown Monticello

Jasper county Historic Courthouse

Watch My Cousin Vinny Trailer

My Cousin Vinny Review

My Cousin Vinny has got a rating of 7.6 out of 10 on IMDb. The film had further got 86% on Tomatometer at Rottentomatoes. Apart from that, the movie had received 87% score from the audience at RottenTomatoes.

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

My Cousin Vinny cast details

The movie is directed by Jonathan Lynn and stars Joe Pesci, Ralph Macchio in key roles. They share the screen with Marisa Tomei, Mitchell Whitfield, Lane Smith, Bruce McGill, and Fred Gwynne. The movie was commercially and critically successful. Marisa Tomei even won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor award that year. The movie is available to watch on Amazon Prime in several countries.

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.