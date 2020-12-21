Genshin Impact 1.2 Release Date, Maintenance Period And Update Size

Developers at Genshin Impact have confirmed that a new update is set to release later this week. The update titled Genshin Impact 1.2 will feature a new Dragonspine location, new environmental mechanics and a lot more. The game is also set to feature a new event called "The Chalk Prince and the Dragon."

Players will be able to complete the new campaign to unlock the Festering Desire sword which will be exclusive to the event. The event will also feature a number of quests that will unlock new effects for the sword. In addition, the player who equips the Festering Desire will also gain access to special buffs as they go through the Dragonspine.

Also Read | Genshin Impact Endless Research Quest: How To Complete The Quest?

Genshin Impact 1.2 release date and maintenance

It has been confirmed that the new Genshin Impact version 1.2 update will be released on December 23, 2020. The game servers will undergo a maintenance period when the servers will be taken down. According to the official announcement, the update maintenance is set to begin at 06:00:00 (GMT+8) and last for approximately 5 hours. Players should note that they won't be able to access the game during this period.

Also Read | Genshin Impact Windrise Windfall Quest: How To Complete The Quest?

Genshin Impact 1.2 update size

Genshin Impact developers have also revealed that the game update size will be significantly large, however, the exact size of the update file hasn't been specified.

Also Read | Genshin Impact Bounties Location Guide: How To Find Bounties?

Genshin Impact update

To update Genshin Impact on PC, you simply need to close the game and relaunch it. Now, just click the 'Update' button when prompted. If you are an iOS user, head over to the Apple App Store and click on 'Update'. On Android devices, you can either visit Google Play Store and hit the 'Update' button or launch the game to receive the update prompt.

As for PS5 and PS4 console owners, the new update can be installed by highlighting the game on the Home Screen and selecting the 'Options' button. Click on 'Check for Update' to look up available updates.

Genshin Impact is now available across Windows PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, iOS and Android platforms. MihoYo has confirmed that the game will also release on Nintendo Switch.

Also Read | Genshin Impact Tales Of Winter: How To Complete The Daily Commission Quest?

Image credits: Genshin Impact Website