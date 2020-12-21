Wedding Dates In December: Here's A Look At The List Of Dates Available In December 2021

Many wedding plans this year has been stalled owing to the pandemic. Hoping for a better 2021, here we have listed Wedding dates as per the Shubh Muhurat in the Hindu Panchang. So here's a look at the wedding dates in December 2021:

Wedding Dates 2021 - December Muhurat

1 December 2021 (Wednesday)

2 December 2021 (Thursday)

6 December 2021 (Monday)

7 December 2021 (Tuesday)

11 December 2021 (Saturday)

13 December 2021 (Monday)

December is considered to be one of the best months to get married. In India, December is the month of marriages and many people are seen getting married on special dates as well. Most weddings also look for the perfect muhurta in the month.

Apart from December, another month that has many good wedding dates is November. November has more than six wedding dates, which make it another perfect month for couples looking forward to get married. Take a look:

15 November 2021 (Monday)

16 November 2021 (Tuesday)

20 November 2021 (Saturday)

21 November 2021 (Sunday)

28 November 2021 (Sunday)

29 November 2021 (Monday)

30 November 2021 (Tuesday)

Marriages in the Hindu culture is the celebration of two individuals joining hands for their journey in life. This will in turn also help the couple to share responsibility and to find the meaning of life together. A Hindu marriage also has many pre-wedding and post-wedding ceremonies. Some of the most famous pre-wedding ceremonies are:

Engagement Ceremony

This takes place a few weeks before the actual wedding. Families of both the groom and the bride meet each other and celebrate the couple. In this ceremony, the groom and the bride exchange rings that signify that both the parties are ready for marriage.

Mehendi & Sangeet Ceremony

Though these ceremonies can be done separately, usually Mehendi & Sangeet Ceremony are done together. In this function, the bride has to get her mehndi/henna done while her other female friends sing and dance. The ceremony is then followed by a Haldi ceremony, which includes both bride and groom with some turmeric.