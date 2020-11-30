Where Was 'Night School' Filmed? Details About Shooting Of This Kevin Hart Starrer

Nightschool is a heart-warming comedy about those who want to complete their GEDs at any cost. It follows the journey of Teddy Walker and his journey to get a GED to get a new degree and returns to his school to attend classes at the night time. It shows his journey as a student of night school and how he is finally able to get a degree after life gives him a second chance.

This directorial venture of Malcolm D. Lee stars the talented cast comprising Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish, Rob Riggie, Romany Malco, Taran Killam, Al Madrigal, Anne Winters, Yvonne Orji, MegalynEchikunwoke and Bresha Webb.

Also read: If You Liked 'The Poughkeepsie Tapes', Here Is Watchlist Of Other Similar Movies

This comedy movie released on 28th September 2018 and continues to get a sound fan following. Kevin Hart plays the role of Teddy Walker and Tiffany Haddish plays the role of Lisa. This story is refreshing and comically portrays the struggle of people who did not complete their school and went back to might school.

Where was 'Night School' filmed?

According to the Hollywood Filming Locations, Atlanta was the main place for night school shooting locations. The crew and cast were seen in different parts if Atlanta throughout the shooting of the film. Some popular locations included Covenant House Georgia in Atlanta. The filming also involved Midtown and Atlantic Station.

The lead actor was seen as a cashier in a popular McDonalds shop in Atlanta where he was seen playing the role perfectly. The night school filming locations also feature some regular places from Atlanta. For example, Mrs. Winner’s Chicken & Biscuits located at the Fulton Industrial Boulevard, Atlanta.

Also read: Alleged Sinaloa Cartel Member Extradited To US From Italy

The main location of the Night School shooting locations is the main place where the story takes place. The director and the lead actor found the best place to recreate a night school for the movie. The night school was recruited at the Metro-Atlanta High School. It served as the perfect backdrop for the movie and the characters.

Some local places and streets and shops were also seen in the movie. Overall, Atlanta was the place where was night school filmed instead of a filming studio.

Also read: Where Was Midnight At The Magnolia Filmed? Here Is What You Need To Know

Here are the reviews

The movie did average business in the USA and Canada. Critics gave an average rating for night school review. In Rotten Tomatoes, it got 26% likes and an average rating of 4.32 on 10, based on total 134 reviews. It got a score of 43 out of 100 on Metacritic.

Also read: 'Love Aaj Kal' Filming Locations: Where Were Both The Imtiaz Ali Movies Filmed?

In Rotten Tomatoes, it got 26% likes and an average rating of 4.32 on 10, based on a total of 134 reviews. The audience poll also gave it an average review with a grade of “A-“. According to PostTrack, moviegoers reportedly gave the movie 3.5/5.

Night School offers a refreshing story and tries to create laughable moments with the struggles of real people. The story is great and the setting is also good but it somehow lacks the zing. Overall, it is a great option for those who want to find stories of common people in a movie and struggles for those who are poor at studies.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.