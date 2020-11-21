'Love Aaj Kal' Filming Locations: Where Were Both The Imtiaz Ali Movies Filmed?

Love Aaj Kal 2009 is an Indian Hindi romcom-drama film. The film casts Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. Rishi Kapoor and Giselli Monteiro played the supporting roles. Love Aaj Kal 2020 is an Indian Hindi-language romantic drama film directed by Imtiaz Ali and starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. It was the successor to the 2009 film Love Aaj Kal. Find out where we're both the Love Aaj Kal movies were filmed.

Where was Love Aaj Kal filmed?

The 2009 Love Aaj Kal filming locations included London in the United Kingdom, San Jose in the United States of America, and India. It included locations such as Leadenhall Market, San Jose City Hall, abroad and Patiala Railway Station, Red Fort in India. The video clip of the songs in the film named Twist was made in London at Leadenhall Market and Cafe de Paris. The film has some scenes which are filmed at Bonedi Bari in Rash Behari Avenue, Kolkata.

Kolkata was shown as one of the main shooting locations in the movie. Another Bollywood movie shot in the Leadenhall Market was Desi Boyz released in 2011 among others. Some other movies such as Barfi, Vicky Donor, and Gunday were also shot in Kolkata. Love Aaj Kal 2009 is about a technology-driven world, where love is on speed-dial, but two lovers find themselves defeating distances, failures, and heartbreaks to find each other again and maintain the love they had abandoned.

Love Aaj Kal 2020, was filmed in a village in Himachal. Director Imtiaz Ali takes us deep into Himahchal’s Kinnaur, to Chitkul. The movie has also been filmed in several other locations in India, including Delhi, Udaipur, and Mumbai. The song Mehrama from the movie was entirely shot in Sangla Valley, starting from the dam at Karchcham, a beautiful view of Baspa river from Raksham. Another Bollywood movie shot in Himachal was Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani released in 2013.

Other movies such as Mary Kom, Jab We Met, Jolly LLB 2, Bang Bang!, and many others were also shot in Himachal Pradesh. The 2020 Love Aaj Kal movie is about two couples, who are separated by time and have to deal with society, familial pressure, internal problems of prioritizing career or love, and the ever-changing dynamics of relationships.

