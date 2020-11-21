Where Was Midnight At The Magnolia Filmed? Here Is What You Need To Know

Midnight At The Magnolia is a romantic comedy that stars Natalie Hall and Evan Williams in the lead characters of Maggie and Jack, respectively. Directed by Max McGuire, the plot of this movie follows the lives of two childhood friends who have now turned colleagues at a radio station. Both of them decide to pretend to be a couple to increase the chances of their radio show going big and eventually fall in love with each other. Although the story of the film is based in Chicago, Midnight At The Magnolia filming locations are located in a place far from it. Here is what you need to know.

Where was Midnight At The Magnolia filmed?

The shooting of the film took place in January this year, just before the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. Although the plot is based in Chicago, Midnight At The Magnolia shooting locations are situated in Ottawa, Canada. Produced by MarVista Entertainment, the capital of Canada provided proper locations to the makers of this movie. MarVista had collaborated with Fireside Pictures which is located right in Ottawa as well, according to The Cinemaholic. One of the important Midnight At The Magnolia filming locations is Byward Market, which is an attraction for many tourists and also has a vibrant neighbourhood.

Another one of the important Midnight At The Magnolia shooting locations is North of the Rideau Canal, which is a world-renowned farmer’s market and has more than 600 businesses. Both Byward Market and Rideau Canal are very popular among the tourists. Ottawa is home to many different attractive locations such as Dows Lake Pavilion, Notre Dame Basilica, Rideau Canal, National Gallery of Canada, and the Peace Tower, which are all popular tourist destinations of Ottawa. This thus puts the question of ‘where was Midnight At The Magnolia filmed’ to rest.

Natalie Halls and Evan Williams, both of whom are Canadian actors, have played the lead roles among the cast of this film. Midnight At The Magnolia review stands at the rating of ‘6.1’ at IMDb. While the chemistry between the lead actors of the lead actors has been praised by some critics, this movie has generally received mixed reviews on the internet. The cast of the film also includes actors such as Michael Gordin Shore, Steven Cumyn, Alison Brooks and more.

