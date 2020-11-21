If You Liked 'The Poughkeepsie Tapes', Here Is Watchlist Of Other Similar Movies

The Poughkeepsie Tapes is one of the best movies in the horror genre. Released in 2007, the mockumentary was directed by John Erick Dowdle. The Poughkeepsie Tapes cast includes Stacy Chbosky, Ben Messmer, Ivar Brogger, Lou George and Michael Lawson among others.

The plot of the film revolves around a serial killed who would record his murders in tapes. The tapes also recorded how he mutilates his victims. If one wants to watch other horror movies, here is a watchlist of the same.

Here is a watchlist of other movies like The Poughkeepsie Tapes

1. Martyrs

The plot of the film revolves around two women who are searching for the people who had kept her captive and tortured her as a child. The movie depicts extreme graphic scenes. It also depicts some gory bloodbaths as well. The film has an IMDB rating of 7.1. This is one of the gore movies like The Poughkeepsie Tapes.

2. Antichrist

The plot of the movie revolves around a couple who lead their lives after the death of their child. The story unfolds how they cope and live their lives in an isolated wooden cabin. The film has an IMDB rating of 6.6. This is one of the gore films like The Poughkeepsie Tapes.

3. Ichi The Killer

The movie is directed by Takashi Miike who is known for his gruesome films. The film revolves around a man called Ichi who is forced to commit murders in horrific ways. The film has an IMDB rating of 7.0.

4. Begotten

This movie released in 1989 and revolves around a God-like figure who commits murders. He also creates a Mother Nature like figure to figure out the killings. The film has an IMDB rating of 5.8.

5. A Serbian Film

This is one of the most horrific movies ever made. It revolves around a retired porn star who is asked to star in one last film. But the movie is not what he imagined it would be. The film has an IMDB rating of 5.1. This is one of the gore films like The Poughkeepsie Tapes.

6. 120 Days of Sodom

This movie was so gruesome that it was banned in many countries but still managed to create a stir in the minted number of countries it was allowed to release in. It revolves around four wealthy persons who perform sick rituals on their victims. The film has an IMDB rating of 5.9.

7. Guinea Pig Series

The movie is a six-part series. It is based in Japan from 1958-1990. The movie became extremely popular because of its special effects. It also was appreciated by Charlie Sheen. This is one of the gore films like The Poughkeepsie Tapes.

