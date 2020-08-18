Where Was 'Pretty In Pink' Filmed? Check Out The Shooting Locations

Pretty in Pink movie features Molly Ringwald, Harry Dean Stanton, Jon Cryer, Annie Potts, James Spader, Andrew McCarthy, and Kate Vernon, among others, in pivotal roles. The 1986 teen romantic comedy flick revolves around students of American high schools in the 80s. The Howard Deutch-directorial follows the life of teenager Andie, who is an outcast at Chicago High School.

Pretty in Pink emerged out to become a cult classic. The title of the movie came from a song by the Psychedelic Furs. Apart from getting positive reviews, the film’s soundtrack also garnered acclaim from critics and the audience alike. Here is everything you need to know about the filming of Pretty in Pink movie:

While it is in the Windy City’s north-western suburb, the filming of Pretty in Pink movie took place around Los Angeles. In one of the scenes, Blaine buys an album from a record store and starts dating Andie. This Pretty in Pink shooting location is in Santa Monica at the Third Street Promenade. Unlike the 80s, that place is now Broadway Bar and Grill.

The exterior of Andie’s Meadowbrook High School is reportedly John Marshall High School, 3939 Tracy Street, Silverlake. This Pretty in Pink shooting location is a part of numerous Hollywood movies. However, the interiors of Andie’s school were Burroughs Junior High, Hancock Park.

At an arm’s distance of Burroughs Middle School, there is a mansion visible in the romantic comedy flick. In a scene, Andie does not have a gala time at the rich kids’ party. The filming of this part of the Pretty in Pink movie happened in Hancock Park.

The Pretty in Pink shooting location in which Andie arrives from the wrong side of the tracks, does not actually run through Illinois. The filming of Pretty in Pink movie’s scene took place in the suburbs of Pasadena. It carried the Metro Gold Line from East LA to the Sierra Madre.

Pretty in Pink movie plot

Pretty in Pink movie follows the life of Andie, an outcast girl, who studies at Chicago High School. She spends time with her older boss or classmate Duckie. The latter has a crush on her. However, a rich brat Blane asks her out. As Andie starts falling for him, she realises how dating someone from a different social background is hard.

'Pretty in Pink' review

Upon its release in 1986, the Pretty in Pink review was positive. The film emerged out to be a cult classic. While critics and the audience found some scenes dramatic, they could not get over its simplicity and light-hearted humour.

