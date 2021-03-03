Where Was 'Spectre' Filmed? Know All About The Iconic Shooting Locations

The James Bond franchise is known for spectacular action scenes and breathtaking locations. The franchise has even helped the travel industry in more ways than one can imagine with every chosen location seeing thousands of tourists every year. A unique backdrop can become an important ingredient while making a movie and it certainly is in the case of Spectre. Let's explore all the Spectre filming locations.

Also Read - Chris Evans' Villainous Role In Netflix's 'The Gray Man' Teased By Russo Brothers

Also Read - Daniel Craig Birthday Special - 10 Lesser Known Facts About The James Bond Actor

Where was Spectre filmed?

Spectre was shot in four countries collectively. According to Hunting Bond, Mexico, Italy, Austria and Morocco were the countries that made it to the cut.

Mexico

Mexico was the first in line for Bond to explore and he reached on time during the Dia de Muertos (Day of the Dead) festival. The festival had been staged especially for the movie that was shot in April while the celebrations usually take place towards the end of October. The Museo Nacional de Arte and Plaza de la Constitucion were the prime locations used to shoot the festival scene. The airport f Palenque also appeared in the movie where the edgy aerial stunts equipped scenes were made. The popular Gran Hotel de la Ciudad de Mexico made it to the movie too.

Italy

The Bond franchise has made use of several scenic locations in Italy through the years, the only exception being the capital itself. This time, the crew flocked to Rome to set up possibly the best car chasing scene in Hollywood history. Arco di Costantino, Via di S. Gregorio, Basilica di San Pietro, and Ponte Sisto bridge were some of the many locations to have the opportunity to shine when Bond and Hinx had their car chasing sequence.

Austria

According to Romantik Hotels, Solden, situated in the Austrian Alps, Obettilliach in East Tyrol and Altaussee were the locations explored in Austria. The crew had a hard time shooting in Altaussee as it was close to the restricted zone. However, it made up with some beautiful shots of the chilly winter lake. A plane crash scene was also shot in Austria but the wooden house that turned into ruins was just a set for the movie, which has now been converted into a tourist spot where the initials "007 elements" are engraved.

Morocco

After escaping Austria, Bond flies to Morocco directly to the coastal town of Tanger. Bab al-Assa, restaurant Dar Lidam, hotel Palais Akaaboune in Rue Ibn Abou were a part of the market scene. The iconic Gara Medouar is a familiar location that made it to Spectre and was also home to films like The Mummy and Prince of Persia.

(Images' Source - Stills from the trailer of Spectre)

Also Read - James Bond Film 'No Time To Die' Could Be Releasing In UK Earlier Than Planned

Also Read - Daniel Craig's Birthday: From Layer Cake To Knives Out, Check Out His Non-James Bond Films

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.