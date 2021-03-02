Daniel Craig's Birthday: From Layer Cake To Knives Out, Check Out His Non-James Bond Films

Daniel Craig is known for portraying the role of James Bond and has featured in 4 James Bond movies so far, with the fifth one being his last. On the occasion of Daniel Craig's birthday, let's have a look at Daniel Craig's non James Bond movies.

Daniel Craig's Non James Bond Movies

1. Love and Rage (1998)

The movie Love and Rage is a British-Irish-German film based on the novel The Playboy and the Yellow Lady by James Carney. The movie is about a romantic relation turned into an obsession. In the movie, Daniel Craig plays the role of James Lynchehaun who works at the estate of Agnes MacDonnell and falls in love with her.

2. Road to Perdition (2002)

The movie is based on a graphic novel written by Max Allan Collins with the same name. The movie is set during the 1930s Great Depression and follows the story of a mob enforcer and his son as they hunt down a mobster who killed his family. Daniel Craig plays the role of Connor Rooney, the mobster who kills the family of Michael Sullivan portrayed by Tom Hanks

Also read: James Bond cast: Will Daniel Craig return as the iconic spy after 'No Time to Die'?

Also read: Daniel Craig's Birthday: Takes This Quiz To Test How Well You Know The 'James Bond' Fame

3. Munich (2005)

Munich is a historical thriller film directed by Steven Spielberg. It is based on Operation Wrath of God, the Israeli Government's secret plan after the Munich summer Olympic massacre. In the movie, Daniel Craig plays the role of the South African driver Steve who volunteers to take part in a mission to assassinate 11 operatives involved in the massacre.

4.Layer Cake (2004)

Layer Cake is a British crime film that marks Matthew Vaughn's directional debut. Daniel Craig portrays the role of an unnamed drug distributor who is trying to leave his life of crime behind. Before he can do that, the mob boss calls him and demands him to do a few tasks for him first.

Also read: Daniel Craig wants nothing more to do with 007 franchise, says 'no room' for it

5.The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo is a psychological crime thriller based on the novel written by Stieg Larsson. Daniel Craig plays the role of a journalist, Mikael Blomkvist, who tries to investigate the disappearance of a girl from a wealthy family which happened 40 years ago

6.Cowboys and Alien (2011)

Cowboys and Alien is an American science fiction directed by Jon Favreau which is based on the novel of the same name. Daniel Craig plays the role of an amnesiac outlaw who teams up and saves the lives of the villagers that are abducted by aliens.

Also read: James Bond film 'No Time to Die' could be releasing in UK earlier than planned

7.Knives Out (2019)

Knives Out is an American mystery film directed by Rian Johnson. The film features a massive star cast. In the movie, Daniel Craig plays a private investigator, Benoit Blanc, who is hired to look into the death of Harlan Thrombey, the patriarch of the wealthy Thrombey family.

8. The Adventures of Tintin

Adventures of Tintin is a 3D animated movie based on comic book series of the same name. Daniel Craig voices the character of Ivan Ivanovitch Sakharine, who is the main antagonist of the movie.

9. Defiance (2008)

Defiance is a war film directed by Edward Zwick. The movie is based on the era of Nazi Germany. Daniel Craig portrays the role of Tuvia Bielski who, with his three brothers, escapes to the Naliboki Forest after their parents are killed. The story revolves around these 3 brothers as they become leaders to the other Jewish refugees they find there.

10. The Golden Compass (2007)

The Golden Compass is an American fantasy movie based on the novel of the same name. In the movie, Daniel Craig plays the role of Lors Asriel, a mysterious adventurer.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.