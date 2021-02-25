James Bond Film 'No Time To Die' Could Be Releasing In UK Earlier Than Planned

James Bond film, No Time To Die will be hitting the theatres sooner than expected in the UK, Daily Mail reported. The film that has been pushed further because of the COVID-19 pandemic was supposed to release in April 2021, a year after its original release date but was pushed six months forward to October because the lockdown in the UK had been reinstated. The makers of the film chose not to release the film at a time when most theatres were closed or were opened in a very limited capacity. No Time to Die release date in UK has been set for September 30, 2021, if there are no more push backs, according to the article.

Also read: Spider-Man Actor Tom Holland Says He Would Love To Play A 'short' James Bond

No Time to Die release date in UK moved up

The article further said that this decision had been taken after Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his government had revealed that they planned to reopen theatres on May 17, 2021, with social distancing protocols in place. They also said that they hoped to lift the legal restrictions completely in June if the vaccination continued to be distributed the way it was being done presently. The news by the government was released on Monday, only a month after the film had announced that it would be pushing its release date from April to October.

Also read: Spider-Man Actor Tom Holland Wants To Play James Bond, Says 'I Look Good In A Suit'

The 25th film in the James Bond franchise will mark the last time Daniel Craig will be seen as the elusive 007. The new James Bond movie will see Bond enjoying a tranquil life with his partner after leaving active service, the article read. This is until his old friend from the CIA, Felix Leiter turns up in Jamaica asking Bond for his help. Leaving his tranquil life with Madeline, Bond reenters active service to face off Safin, the Bond villain, being played by Bohemian Rhapsody star, Rami Malek. Safin has access to technology that has the power to destroy the world.

Also read: James Bond Must Follow THESE 13 Rules In Every Single Bond Film

Producer Barbara Broccoli said in the official James Bond Podcast that the film will mark the culmination of the character of Bond that was played by Daniel Craig. It will tie up all the loose ends that had been left over by his character over the years. Broccoli said that the film was going to be an epic one and it would be a send-off that would be worthy of Daniel Craig.

Also read: James Bond Cast: Will Daniel Craig Return As The Iconic Spy After 'No Time To Die'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.